Senators' Anton Forsberg: Starting in Montreal

 1 day ago

Forsberg will guard the road cage during Tuesday's matchup with the Canadiens, Bruce Garrioch...

markerzone.com

FAN THROWS MONTREAL JERSEY ONTO THE ICE DURING AHL GAME (W/VIDEO)

I'd call this one a bit of a head scratcher. During a game Sunday between the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks and the Laval Rocket, Laval would have a not-so-great first period, letting in three goals. You can see the video at the end of this article where it shows a Montreal jersey on the ice after the Canucks scored their third goal of the game late in the first. Laval is, of course, the Canadiens' AHL affiliate, so that part makes sense. That said Laval is second place in the AHL's North Division this season with a record of 31-23-3. On top of that, it's not like Abbotsford was absolutely crushing the Rocket in this game. The final score was 3-1, nowhere near out of the ordinary for a hockey game. I guess some fans just want to express their displeasure any chance they get.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Tarasenko, Husso, Binnington, Goal Scoring & More

It was an interesting week for the St. Louis Blues going 3-0-1, but it didn’t exactly feel that great. Gutsy is a great term to describe the bounce-back week for the Blues, as they’ve had their fair share of adversity, but they got points in all four games.
NHL
markerzone.com

CANADIENS SIGN SWEDISH PROSPECT TO ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT

The Montreal Canadiens announced on Monday that they've agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract worth $2.775 million ($925,000 AAV) with forward Emil Heineman. Heineman, 20, was originally drafted by the Florida Panthers in 2020 before they dealt him to Calgary in the Sam Bennett deal. In February of this year, Heineman was traded once again, this time in a deal that saw Tyler Toffoli go to the Flames.
NHL
FOX Sports

St. Louis hosts Seattle after Tarasenko's 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken (22-41-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (39-20-10, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit St. Louis after Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals in the Blues' 5-1 win over the Coyotes. The Blues are 27-8-6 in Western Conference games. St. Louis leads the...
NHL
Anton Forsberg
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings reportedly sign F Pontus Andreasson

According to Sportbladet, the Detroit Red Wings have signed yet another Swedish player. Sportbladet is reporting that the Red Wings have signed F Pontus Andreasson. Andreasson is a 23-year-old undrafted forward who was second in the Swedish Hockey League rookie scoring this season. According to Sportbladet, the Detroit Red Wings...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Detroit faces Winnipeg, aims to end road losing streak

LINE: Jets -290, Red Wings +231; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits Winnipeg looking to break its four-game road skid. The Jets are 19-14-2 at home. Winnipeg has scored 215 goals and ranks eighth in the Western Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game. Kyle Connor leads the team with 41.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

GAMEDAY 5: Senators @ Canadiens, April 5

The set-up The Sens (25-37-5) made it two straight wins as they again beat Detroit 5-2 Sunday afternoon at Canadian Tire Centre. Montreal (19-39-11) won 5-4 in a shootout in Tampa Bay Saturday night and are 2-2-1 over their last five games. Ottawa has slowly been finding its offensive footing...
NHL
NHL

Preview: Red Wings look to bring high level of urgency against Jets

Wednesday's matchup marks second and final meeting between Detroit and Winnipeg this season. After an impressive win against Boston on Tuesday, the Detroit Red Wings will face the Winnipeg Jets less than 24 hours later to conclude the second half of a midweek back-to-back. Wednesday's puck drop from Canada Life Centre is set for 7:30 p.m. on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network.
DETROIT, MI
#Montreal#On The Road#The Ottawa Sun#The Red Wings
markerzone.com

CANADIENS SHARE GOOD NEWS REGARDING CAREY PRICE

The Montreal Canadiens will head out on the road later on Wednesday for a short two-game trip which will see them face the New Jersey Devils and Toronto Maple Leafs. In his post-practice press conference, Montreal Canadiens interim head coach Martin St. Louis announced that, while he won't see any game action, star goaltender Carey Price will accompany the team to Newark and Toronto.
NHL
NHL

Isles Day to Day: Cory Schneider Returned to Bridgeport

Goaltender was returned on loan to the Bridgeport Islanders. Cory Schneider was returned on loan to the Bridgeport Islanders on Tuesday morning. Schneider was an emergency recall on March 29, backing up Semyon Varlamov for three games before playing against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday afternoon. Schneider stopped 27 of 30 shots in the win over the Devils in his first NHL game in over two calendar years.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Done for night

Lindholm (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings. It's unclear what injury Lindholm suffered in this contest. The 28-year-old logged 13:52 of ice time and blocked three shots prior to being ruled out for the game in the third period. An update on his status should be available prior to Friday's game versus the Lightning.
NHL
Detroit Red Wings
Hockey
Sports
FOX Sports

Detroit takes on Boston on 6-game losing streak

Boston Bruins (44-20-5, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Detroit Red Wings (26-34-9, fifth in the Atlantic) LINE: Red Wings +163, Bruins -194; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to end its six-game skid when the Red Wings play Boston. The Red Wings have gone 6-11-3 against division opponents. Detroit...
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Still out of action

Pickard (undisclosed) remains out of the lineup Wednesday versus the Jets. Pickard has been sidelined by an undisclosed injury since he was hurt March 27 versus the Penguins. With Thomas Greiss healthy again, Pickard will likely be reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids once he is medically cleared to play. He can be considered out indefinitely until further notice.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Wednesday Weekly: Move Along

Welcome back to Red Wings Wednesday Weekly! In this weekly column, we will take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Panarin and New York take on Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins (41-20-10, third in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Rangers (45-20-6, second in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Artemi Panarin and New York square off against Pittsburgh. Panarin currently ranks 10th in the league with 84 points, scoring 19 goals and totaling 65 assists. The Rangers are 29-9-2 in conference...
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

BOWEN BYRAM RETURNS TO COLORADO'S LINEUP FOLLOWING LENGTHY ABSENCE

After missing the last 37 games, Colorado Avalanche defenceman Bowen Byram will return to the lineup on Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Byram's last game was January 10th and following that game, he left the team, taking a personal leave of absence. Byram's father said that his son was dealing with lingering issues from previous head injuries.
NHL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Robbie Ray: Mariners-Twins opener postponed

Ray and the Mariners won't face the Twins on Thursday after the Opening Day game for both teams was postponed due to inclement weather in Minnesota. The contest was rescheduled for Friday, which was originally an off day in the schedule amid the three-game series. Ray remains in line to start Friday's game, which will keep the other four members of the rotation on their normal pitching schedules. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner closed his first spring with the Mariners with a 4.61 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 13.2 innings over his three starts.
SEATTLE, WA

