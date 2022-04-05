Nationals' Nelson Cruz: Swats first spring homer

A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
TAMPA — This Yankees’ spring training that just begun about three weeks ago already is about over. They’ll play one more practice game in Tampa on Tuesday, head back to New York for a workout day at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday and then, weather permitting, there will be a Yankees-Red Sox season opener on Thursday.
LAKELAND, Fla. -- Good morning, A.J. Hinch. You have a new outfielder, a better lineup and a lot of decisions on your plate. The Detroit Tigers acquired outfielder Austin Meadows from the Tampa Bay Rays late Monday for infielder Isaac Paredes and a draft pick. Paredes was a well-regarded young...
The Pittsburgh Pirates limped out of spring training with a loss. The injuries hurt more than the outcome. With the two players vying for the starting job in left field, Anthony Alford and Greg Allen, both headed for the injured list, the Pirates relied upon the positional versatility of their infielders.
MINNEAPOLIS -- One of the most anticipated young prospects in baseball and one of the most stunning free-agent acquisitions of the offseason are on a collision course -- and their paths will meet on Friday in a Mariners-Twins Opening Day matchup at Target Field that now looks orders of magnitude more intriguing than it did even a month ago.
Martin was reassigned to minor-league camp Wednesday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Martin was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk in November, and he was unable to land a spot on the Opening Day roster despite slashing .209/.480/.773 with a home run, five doubles, nine RBI and four runs across 14 spring games this year. He appeared in 37 games for Baltimore in 2021 and will be an option to fill in as depth in the middle infield this year.
The Orioles reassigned Garcia (elbow) to Triple-A Norfolk and placed him on the affiliate's 7-day injured list Tuesday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Garcia likely won't report to Norfolk for at least a few more months, as he's expected to continue his rehab from his March 2021 Tommy John surgery at the Orioles' spring training facility in Florida. If he steers clear of any setbacks in the final stages of his throwing program, Garcia could make his debut for Norfolk at some point during the summer.
The Padres acquired Sullivan and outfielder Korry Howell from the Brewers on Wednesday in exchange for catcher Victor Caratini, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports. Much like Austin Nola, Sullivan is primarily a catcher, but one that also possesses the athleticism to play the corner outfield or corner infield in a pinch as needed. His addition allows the Padres to maintain their organizational catching depth with Caratini headed to Milwaukee, though Sullivan will face a tougher path to earning a role in the big leagues in San Diego. In addition to Nola, the Padres have two other catchers (Jorge Alfaro and Luis Campusano) on the 40-man roster who are both presumably ahead of Sullivan in the pecking order. Sullivan is expected to report to Triple-A El Paso with his new organization.
Baker will be on the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Baker allowed just one run on one hit and one walk with four strikeouts over four innings in spring training. The 27-year-old made his major-league debut with the Blue Jays last season before being claimed by the Orioles on waivers in November. His strong spring will allow him to start the season in a low-leverage role out of the bullpen, though the Orioles' lack of relief depth could see him move up the pecking order if he pitches well.
Sanchez will open the season as the Marlins' everyday center fielder, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. According to Heyman, the Marlins had been canvassing the trade market for potential options in center field this offseason, but Sanchez's solid spring has apparently but any pursuit of an upgrade on the backburner. Though he's managed an underwhelming .648 OPS in Grapefruit League play, Sanchez has handled center field capably on defense to secure his spot atop the depth chart. Sanchez has hit out of the No. 3 spot in his most recent three spring starts and appears likely to occupy that slot int he order once the regular season gets underway.
Cueto signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. His deal is worth $4.2 million at the MLB level and contains an opt-out date of May 15 if he's not in the majors, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Cueto was previously...
Major League Baseball opening day for the 2022 season is today with season games slated to be played. The St. Louis Cardinals open up with a home game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 3:15 p.m. start. Adam Wainwright is slated to pitch for the Cards. The Kansas City Royals open up at home with
The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you excited for the upcoming baseball season? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Mancini and the Orioles agreed Saturday on a one-year, $7.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The deal includes a $10 million mutual option with a $250,000 buyout for 2023. The two sides were able to meet in the middle on a deal for 2022 after...
PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (0-0); Rays: Shane McClanahan (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Baltimore Orioles in the season opener. Tampa Bay had a 100-62 record overall and a 52-29 record at home last season. The Rays pitching staff had a collective 3.67 ERA while averaging 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.
Krehbiel made the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Krehbiel was a late-season waiver claim from the Rays in September, and he'll have a chance to pitch in a relief role to begin this season. The 29-year-old allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in five innings during spring training. Given the lack of bullpen depth on the major-league roster, a hot start from Krehbiel could see him eventually push for high-leverage assignments.
Poche was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. While Poche won't be on the team to start the year, the Rays will rotate through their relievers with options throughout the season, so he should get his chance before too long. The lefty has missed the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery and had an unimpressive 4.70 ERA in his 51.2-inning debut back in 2019, though that came with a strong 34.8 percent strikeout rate.
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired Victor Caratini from the San Diego Padres to address their catching depth as Pedro Severino serves an 80-game suspension to begin the season. Milwaukee sent minor-league outfielder Korry Howell and catcher Brett Sullivan to the Padres in the Wednesday trade that brought Caratini...
The Orioles reassigned Diplan to minor-league camp March 27, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Diplan will open the season at Triple-A Norfolk, likely as a member of the bullpen. He reached the majors for the first time in 2021, making 23 appearances for Baltimore and submitting a 4.50 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 30 innings.
Kirilloff (knee) will start in left field and bat seventh in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. Kirilloff was out of the lineup for the last two days with minor left knee soreness, but the injury doesn't look like it'll be anything that keeps him from playing when the Twins begin their regular season Thursday versus Seattle. The 24-year-old should be a mainstay in the lineup against right-handed pitching, seeing most of his work in left field, at first base or at designated hitter. Kirilloff showed intriguing potential as a rookie in 2021 with a .722 OPS across 231 plate appearances, but improving upon his elevated 48.8 percent groundball rate will be imperative for him to tap into the sort of power typically associated with a corner player.
Ray and the Mariners won't face the Twins on Thursday after the Opening Day game for both teams was postponed due to inclement weather in Minnesota. The contest was rescheduled for Friday, which was originally an off day in the schedule amid the three-game series. Ray remains in line to start Friday's game, which will keep the other four members of the rotation on their normal pitching schedules. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner closed his first spring with the Mariners with a 4.61 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 13.2 innings over his three starts.
Comments / 0