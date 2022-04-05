ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Backstreet Boys coming to Rupp Arena

By WKYT News Staff
WKYT 27
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Backstreet’s back, alright!. The boy band’s Lexington stop is...

www.wkyt.com

KCBD

Jersey Boys is coming to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jersey Boys, the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, is set to take the stage on Monday, April 4, and Tuesday, April 5. The Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award-winning hit musical is part of the “Broadway is back at the Buddy Holly Hall” series.
LUBBOCK, TX
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Jack White is coming to Van Andel Arena April 10

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jack White and special guest Olivia Jean are coming to the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids for "The Supply Chain Issues Tour." The show is on Sunday, April 10 at 8 p.m. and will feature new songs from Jack White's newest album, "Fear of The Dawn," which drops on April 8.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WKYT 27

Lexington restaurant closing this week after nearly 50 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A staple of Lexington’s restaurant industry is closing down for good this week. Max’s Loudon Square Buffet is closing on Friday, according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader. It’s one of the city’s oldest continuously operated restaurants, opening in 1974.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Controversial Kentucky Derby winner buried at Old Friends Farm in Georgetown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crowds gathered, to pay their respects to a champion thoroughbred at Old Friends Farm in Georgetown. “People came from all over the place,” said Michael Blowen, president and founder of Old Friends Farm. “They came from hundreds of miles people came to pay tribute to this horse on a rainy ugly day.”
GEORGETOWN, KY
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Who’s coming to the Spokane Arena this April?

SPOKANE, Wash. — There’s lots of great performances coming to the Spokane Arena soon, and this April may have a show or two that interests you. Currently, the NCAA women’s March Madness tournament is underway at the Arena. Maryland and Stanford battled it out, along with Texas and Ohio State on Friday night. The winners have been decided, so Texas...
WKYT 27

WATCH | Lexington laundromat avoids nationwide coin shortage

WATCH | ‘Bunny Cares’ event at Fayette Mall gives children one on one time to celebrate Easter. On April 3, 2022, the Fayette Mall hosted its annual ‘Bunny Cares’ event in partnership with Autism Speaks and Cherry Hill, giving kids with special needs the opportunity to have one on one time with the Easter bunny and make memories with their families.
LEXINGTON, KY

