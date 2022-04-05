Nationals' Andres Machado: Having strong spring

Veteran left-handed reliever Chasen Shreve has been informed that he’ll make the Mets’ Opening Day roster, Shreve himself tells Tim Healey of Newsday (Twitter link). Shreve signed a minor league deal back on March 17. This’ll be Shreve’s second stint with the Mets, and it’s a well-earned roster...
Cueto to open in AAA, Sox map out initial rotation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox' initial starting rotation is coming into focus leading up to Friday's Opening Day. White Sox manager Tony La Russa told reporters in Arizona on Tuesday Dallas Keuchel will slot is as...
The Pittsburgh Pirates limped out of spring training with a loss. The injuries hurt more than the outcome. With the two players vying for the starting job in left field, Anthony Alford and Greg Allen, both headed for the injured list, the Pirates relied upon the positional versatility of their infielders.
A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
Matt Beaty is very familiar with the NL West and very familiar with what the Padres are bringing to the table. He was traded to the Padres from the Dodgers and loves his situation and the team he is with now.
Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Tuesday's Grapefruit League finale against the Mets. The veteran second baseman hit in the leadoff spot consistently all spring, batting .290 (9-for-31) with a .333 OBP and five runs scored in 10 games. Hernandez doesn't offer any speed at this stage of his career, going 1-for-2 on the basepaths between 2020 and 2021, but he did launch a career-high 21 homers last year, and the 31-year-old should be a solid source of runs hitting ahead of the likes of Juan Soto and Nelson Cruz in the Nationals' batting order.
Stammen allowed three runs on seven hits over five innings in Cactus League action. He struck out four and did not issue any walks. Stammen showed good control in his five spring outings, but he gave up plenty of hits and allowed three runs to cross the plate. The right-hander figures to play a key role in the team's bullpen in 2022 after posting a 3.06 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 83:13 K:BB across 88.1 frames last season.
Acevedo posted a 5.79 ERA and 2:3 K:BB across 4.2 innings over four Cactus League appearances (one start). The towering right-hander's one start qualified as such in name only, as Acevedo logged just 1.2 innings. He otherwise worked a frame apiece in his three other trips to the mound in preparation for what Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports could be a fluid role in front of closer Lou Trivino to open the season. In his first taste of big-league action last season, Acevedo produced a solid 3.27 ERA and 1.18 WHIP across 11 innings over 10 appearances.
Cueto signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. His deal is worth $4.2 million at the MLB level and contains an opt-out date of May 15 if he's not in the majors, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Cueto was previously...
Mateo (stomach) will start at shortstop and bat fifth in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Though Orioles manager Brandon Hyde revealed Monday that Mateo was dealing with soreness in his stomach that resulted in him being sent in for additional testing, the 26-year-old apparently checked out fine and is good to go for Baltimore's penultimate game of spring training. Hyde hasn't tipped his hand regarding which players will open the season as Baltimore's regulars on the left side of the infield, but Mateo's big spring may put him in pole position for the top job at shortstop ahead of Ramon Urias. Heading into Monday, Mateo has slashed .350/.409/.800 with one stolen base across eight Grapefruit League games.
The Padres acquired Sullivan and outfielder Korry Howell from the Brewers on Wednesday in exchange for catcher Victor Caratini, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports. Much like Austin Nola, Sullivan is primarily a catcher, but one that also possesses the athleticism to play the corner outfield or corner infield in a pinch as needed. His addition allows the Padres to maintain their organizational catching depth with Caratini headed to Milwaukee, though Sullivan will face a tougher path to earning a role in the big leagues in San Diego. In addition to Nola, the Padres have two other catchers (Jorge Alfaro and Luis Campusano) on the 40-man roster who are both presumably ahead of Sullivan in the pecking order. Sullivan is expected to report to Triple-A El Paso with his new organization.
Wilson secured a spot in the Pirates' Opening Day rotation and is scheduled to make his first start of the season Sunday in St. Louis, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Wilson emerged from the Grapefruit League season with a 6.94 ERA and seven walks allowed over 11.2 innings, but he...
Mancini and the Orioles agreed Saturday on a one-year, $7.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The deal includes a $10 million mutual option with a $250,000 buyout for 2023. The two sides were able to meet in the middle on a deal for 2022 after...
Baumann could have a chance to break camp with the Orioles, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. With Cole Sulser and Tanner Scott traded to the Marlins on Sunday, the Orioles will need to have some reinforcements in their bullpen. Baumann has traditionally worked as a starter in the minors, though he also made four relief appearances in the majors last season. The right-hander could be in competition for a multi-inning or piggyback role with the Orioles' rotation far from set in stone ahead of Opening Day. He's allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings in two Grapefruit League appearances. Baumann tossed 2.1 hitless innings in Sunday's loss to the Twins to strengthen his bid for a roster spot.
Mateo was removed in the fifth inning of Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays after being hit on the right hand by a pitch, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Midsection soreness prevented Mateo from playing Monday against the Pirates, but the infielder was cleared to start a day...
Krehbiel made the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Krehbiel was a late-season waiver claim from the Rays in September, and he'll have a chance to pitch in a relief role to begin this season. The 29-year-old allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in five innings during spring training. Given the lack of bullpen depth on the major-league roster, a hot start from Krehbiel could see him eventually push for high-leverage assignments.
Perez allowed one walk in a scoreless inning in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays. Perez wrapped up spring training in good form -- he pitched six scoreless innings with a 7:2 K:BB and three hits allowed in six appearances. The southpaw struggled to a 6.38 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 25:20 K:BB in 24 innings with the Reds last season, but the Orioles clearly saw enough potential in him to claim him on waivers in November. Given the lack of proven relievers in Baltimore, Perez is likely to begin 2022 in a low-leverage role with the chance to seize more responsibility if he can keep his momentum going from the spring.
The Orioles reassigned Diplan to minor-league camp March 27, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Diplan will open the season at Triple-A Norfolk, likely as a member of the bullpen. He reached the majors for the first time in 2021, making 23 appearances for Baltimore and submitting a 4.50 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 30 innings.
Poche was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. While Poche won't be on the team to start the year, the Rays will rotate through their relievers with options throughout the season, so he should get his chance before too long. The lefty has missed the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery and had an unimpressive 4.70 ERA in his 51.2-inning debut back in 2019, though that came with a strong 34.8 percent strikeout rate.
