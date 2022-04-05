ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thom Browne Shares Spring 2022 Childrenswear Campaign Featuring ‘Belfast’ Actor Jude Hill

By Trace William Cowen
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the brand’s Spring 2022 collection for children, Thom Browne has enlisted Belfast star Jude Hill. The resulting campaign, as first reported by Variety on Tuesday, features the work of photographer Cass...

Vogue Magazine

Rihanna Revisits a Classic Dior Collection

Rihanna’s maternity style just keeps getting better. Since announcing her pregnancy in January, the star has kept her outfit choices bold and colorful, wearing custom pieces and looks fresh from the fall 2022 runways. New fashion is cause for excitement, but last night while heading to dinner at Giorgio Baldi, the star revisited a classic collection from Christian Dior. Layered over her kitten print mini-dress from KNWLS was a whipstitched fur coat from the brand’s fall 2002 runway. The ombré piece, designed by John Galliano, fades from magenta to tan and features a coyote lining that peeks out on its cuffs and collars. Eye-catching from the moment it debuted on model Raica Oliveira two decades ago, the coat is one of the rarest Dior pieces that Rihanna and longtime collaborator Jahleel Weaver have selected.
The Hollywood Reporter

Jon Batiste’s Grammys Performance: 40-Plus Custom Dolce & Gabbana Looks Including 15-Foot Cape (Exclusive)

For Jon Batiste’s performance at the 64th annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Dolce & Gabbana set up an offshoot of their atelier in the ballroom of the MGM Grand to create over 40 custom looks for the music artist, his dancers, a choir and the band. “They flew 20 people from their atelier in Milan to Vegas and set up a whole creative costume workshop downstairs, where they are creating everything on site for us,” Ugo Mozie, Batiste’s stylist, tells The Hollywood Reporter exclusively. “So it’s a pretty magical fashion experience happening in Vegas right now! The looks were all designed...
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Hypebae

Emma Mulholland on Holiday Launches Denim for the First Time

Emma Mulholland on Holiday, the cult-loved label previously known as Holiday The Label, has launched denim for the first time. Arriving after over a year in the making, the capsule is comprised of two jean styles based on the brand’s already-loved trousers. “We always want to create pieces that you love and cherish for years to come,” Emma Mulholland shared in a press release. “Denim is very versatile and long-lasting. We wanted to make a great fitting piece that you can wear for many seasons and pair back with a range of different styles. It will be a great investment for our customers and a nice offering for those who need a staple.”
Complex

Footage Appears to Show Late Rapper Goonew’s Body Being Stood Upright at Club Event (UPDATE)

UPDATED 4/4, 2:45 a.m.: Bliss Nightclub has issued a statement containing an apology and some background. “Our deepest condolences to Goonew’s family, friends, and fans,” the club stated to XXL. “Bliss was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew’s home-going celebration. Bliss was never made aware of what would transpire. We sincerely apologize to all those who may be upset or offended. Please keep Goonew’s family and friends in your prayers at this difficult time. Respectfully, Bliss DC.”
Footwear News

Willow Smith Gives ‘Matrix’ Energy in Oversized Trench Coat, Bralette & Platform Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Willow Smith shared a photoset on Instagram Tuesday that showed the musician posing and performing in a “Matrix”-inspired look. For the outfit, Smith went with an all-black number that consisted of a black wool oversized trench coat that came to her knees. Underneath, she went with a black bralette that had a plunging neckline and thin straps. For the lower half, she popped on a pair of creased straight-leg, cropped trousers that featured...
Footwear News

Venus Williams Gets Denim-Centric With Boy Shorts & Fierce Peep-Toe Boots at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Venus Williams made quite the entrance at the Louis Vuitton fall 2022 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday. The tennis legend and FN cover star arrived in a dark blue denim outfit. Her look consisted of a long-sleeve high-low denim top. Williams’ jacket was cropped in the front and curved at the sides. The outwear also included a knee-length train that was complete with a center split. Williams continued to make...
Complex

Kanye Told Kim K ‘He’s Going Away to Get Help’ and Will No Longer Harass Her and Pete, According to Page Six Source

Kanye West is attempting to right his wrongs. According to Page Six, the 44-year-old artist has informed Kim Kardashian of his plans to “go away to get help,” following a series of concerning and questionable antics. Insiders say Ye has also agreed to stop targeting his estranged wife on social media, and will no longer cyberbully her current boyfriend, Pete Davidson.
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Goes Back to the ’90s in Baggy Low-Rise Jeans With Vans Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Hailey Bieber kept things casual during her latest outing. The model stepped out on Thursday in LA wearing a white cropped T-shirt paired with medium-wash jeans. Her low-rise jeans featured a ’90s-esque baggy style. She added simple jewelry to her look as well as black sunglasses and a black shoulder bag. Bieber tied in the black in her purse and shades with her shoes. She opted for a pair of black sneakers with while...
Footwear News

Maude Apatow Goes Sleek in Beaded Floral Skirt and Slingback Kitten Heels for Miu Miu Party

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Maude Apatow is the ultimate Miu Miu poster child. The “Euphoria” actress attended the Miu Miu “House Comes With a Bird” screening in Los Angeles yesterday. The short film is a part of the brand’s 2011 inception Women’s Tales series, where aside from using clothing from the brand, Miuccia Prada gives female directors the opportunity to create their own story around her clothing. The event was star-studded with celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens,...
Footwear News

Zoe Kravitz Goes Casual Chic in a Sheer Black Top, Straight Jeans and Black Pointy Pumps for Saint Laurent

Click here to read the full article. Zoë Kravitz gives a lesson in mixing textures and aesthetics with her latest look. Coming off of the high of her latest role as Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, in the 2022 “The Batman” film, the “High Fidelity” star attended the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles last night, where she went casual chic ensemble for the star-studded event that hosted the likes of Zendaya, Andie MacDowell and Maude Apatow. Outfit-wise, Kravitz went with a black sheer one-shoulder top that featured intricate draping and matching sleeves that further elevated her edgy vibe. On the lower...
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz is Pretty in Pink in Chanel Minidress and Peep-Toe Heels at Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Click here to read the full article. Penelope Cruz was thinking pink while attending the Oscar Nominees Luncheon in California on Monday afternoon. The actress was joined by numerous stars also nominated for awards at this year’s ceremony, including Kristen Stewart, Jessica Chastain and Ariana DeBose. The “Vanilla Sky” star hit the red carpet with husband Javier Bardem in a pink tweed minidress from Chanel. Hailing from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection, the style featured a sleeveless silhouette with two large front pockets, closed by silver buttons with Chanel’s “Double C” logos and a quilted texture. Cruz’s look was complete with...
CBS Chicago

Kanye West wins some GRAMMYs, but was told weeks ago that he wouldn't be performing

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS LA) -- Chicago native Kanye West was nominated for five GRAMMYs this year and won a couple, but was told weeks ago that he would not be performing at the Sunday night ceremony due to his "concerning online behavior" -- and perform he did not. West's "Donda" album was up for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. It did not win either award. For best rap album, "Donda" lost out to "Call Me If You Get Lost" by Tyler, The Creator, while for Album of the Year, it lost out to "We Are" by...
