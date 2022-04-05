Phillies' Bryson Stott: Tough out this spring

A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
The last time the Philadelphia Phillies took part in a playoff game in 2011, Bryce Harper had yet to make his MLB debut, Aaron Nola and Rhys Hoskins were college freshmen, and Alec Bohm was a freshman in high school. In some ways, the 2021 season provided a glimmer of...
The opening week of Major League Baseball's 2022 season has arrived. Baseball's Opening Day is set for Thursday, when 18 of the 30 teams take play their openers. The remaining 12 teams get things going on Friday, April 8. For the first time ever, there will be a 12-team playoff field in 2022, and it is the largest postseason field ever in a full season. In theory, at least, that should mean more teams than ever realistically have a chance at winning the pennant heading into Opening Day.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Baseball is back and excitement is building as the Philadelphia Phillies finish spring training this week in Clearwater, Florida. The Phillies, with two new sluggers Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber, open their season this Friday at Citizens Bank Park against the Oakland Athletics.
So what’s new for fans at the ballpark this season? Eyewitness News got a preview of the fun and the food ahead of Opening Day.
Baseball is back in Philadelphia and the hype is at a fever pitch in South Philadelphia.
The countdown to Opening Day is in full swing at Citizens Bank Park as the team...
The free-agent signings of power hitters Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber give Phillies manager Joe Girardi plenty of enticing options with his batting order.
Since four players accumulated at least 27 home runs last season — Castellanos and Schwarber, along with Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins — Girardi should be able to better...
The Phillies have whittled down their roster to the 28 that could be the opening day group later this week. Bryson Stott will make the team. So, too, will Alec Bohm. The Phillies will need to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for Stott. Nothing is set in...
The Padres acquired Sullivan and outfielder Korry Howell from the Brewers on Wednesday in exchange for catcher Victor Caratini, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports. Much like Austin Nola, Sullivan is primarily a catcher, but one that also possesses the athleticism to play the corner outfield or corner infield in a pinch as needed. His addition allows the Padres to maintain their organizational catching depth with Caratini headed to Milwaukee, though Sullivan will face a tougher path to earning a role in the big leagues in San Diego. In addition to Nola, the Padres have two other catchers (Jorge Alfaro and Luis Campusano) on the 40-man roster who are both presumably ahead of Sullivan in the pecking order. Sullivan is expected to report to Triple-A El Paso with his new organization.
Cueto signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. His deal is worth $4.2 million at the MLB level and contains an opt-out date of May 15 if he's not in the majors, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Cueto was previously...
Camargo will be on the Phillies' Opening Day roster, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Camargo spent the bulk of last season in the minors, going hitless in 18 trips to the plate at the MLB level, but it was always likely he'd break camp with the Phillies after signing a big-league deal in December. He doesn't have a clear path to regular at-bats, however, as the Phillies have an extra infielder even without him after electing to break camp with both Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm.
Sherriff (biceps) will open the season on the injured list, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Sherriff has been battling biceps tendinitis, an issue apparently serious enough to keep him from breaking camp with the team. His return timeline is unclear.
Gonzales allowed two earned runs on four hits over six innings while recording five strikeouts in a Cactus League win over the Diamondbacks on Monday. He also hit a batter. The left-hander allowed a couple of extra-base hits, including a solo home run to Neyfy Castillo, but he was otherwise in fine form in his final start of Cactus League play. Gonzales will no longer function as the de facto ace of the staff with Robbie Ray in the fold, but he enjoyed a productive spring that included three starts with two or fewer earned runs allowed as well as 12 strikeouts over his last pair of outings.
Kirilloff (knee) will start in left field and bat seventh in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. Kirilloff was out of the lineup for the last two days with minor left knee soreness, but the injury doesn't look like it'll be anything that keeps him from playing when the Twins begin their regular season Thursday versus Seattle. The 24-year-old should be a mainstay in the lineup against right-handed pitching, seeing most of his work in left field, at first base or at designated hitter. Kirilloff showed intriguing potential as a rookie in 2021 with a .722 OPS across 231 plate appearances, but improving upon his elevated 48.8 percent groundball rate will be imperative for him to tap into the sort of power typically associated with a corner player.
Ray and the Mariners won't face the Twins on Thursday after the Opening Day game for both teams was postponed due to inclement weather in Minnesota. The contest was rescheduled for Friday, which was originally an off day in the schedule amid the three-game series. Ray remains in line to start Friday's game, which will keep the other four members of the rotation on their normal pitching schedules. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner closed his first spring with the Mariners with a 4.61 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 13.2 innings over his three starts.
Baumann could have a chance to break camp with the Orioles, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. With Cole Sulser and Tanner Scott traded to the Marlins on Sunday, the Orioles will need to have some reinforcements in their bullpen. Baumann has traditionally worked as a starter in the minors, though he also made four relief appearances in the majors last season. The right-hander could be in competition for a multi-inning or piggyback role with the Orioles' rotation far from set in stone ahead of Opening Day. He's allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings in two Grapefruit League appearances. Baumann tossed 2.1 hitless innings in Sunday's loss to the Twins to strengthen his bid for a roster spot.
Kirilloff (knee) is expected to return to the Twins' lineup Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Kirilloff was removed from Saturday's Grapefruit League matchup due to mild left knee soreness, but he should be back in action for Tuesday's spring finale. The 24-year-old should be available for Opening Day against the Mariners on Thursday.
Comments / 0