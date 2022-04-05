Yankees' Tim Locastro: Won't join Opening Day roster

A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
The New York Yankees’ trash continues to be the Boston Red Sox’s treasure. Of course, by now you’ve heard about Garrett Whitlock, the rehabbing Yankees prospect the Red Sox picked up in the 2020 Rule 5 Draft. Whitlock ended up becoming a high-leverage arm in the Boston bullpen last season, posting a 1.96 ERA in 46 appearances as a rookie.
Veteran left-handed reliever Chasen Shreve has been informed that he’ll make the Mets’ Opening Day roster, Shreve himself tells Tim Healey of Newsday (Twitter link). Shreve signed a minor league deal back on March 17. This’ll be Shreve’s second stint with the Mets, and it’s a well-earned roster...
Dellin Betances is getting another shot at the big leagues. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports “Free-agent reliever Dellin Betances in agreement with Dodgers on minor-league contract, source tells @TheAthletic.”. The New York Post’s Joel Sherman reports “As @Ken_Rosenthal 1st reported, Dellin Betances has a minor league deal with...
After the lockout and delayed start of the 2022 Baseball Season, I guess we can wait 1 more day for the Red Sox to begin play! Opening Day, scheduled for Thursday, April 7th has been postponed because of the threat of inclement weather. Friday, April 8th was a scheduled off-day...
Days after acquiring Craig Kimbrel to strengthen their bullpen, the Dodgers signed former Yankee Dellin Betances to a contract, per Ken Rosenthal. The deal is reportedly worth $2.75 million with up to $500K in performance bonuses. Betances began his big league career with New York in 2011. However, it was...
Andujar was recently robbed at gunpoint in the Dominican Republic but is expected to report to the Yankees' camp on time, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Andujar was reportedly assaulted in the incident, but he is said to be doing okay and is expected to arrive at camp this weekend. He'll be competing for a roster spot during spring training after hitting .253 with six home runs and 12 RBI in 162 plate appearances with the Yankees last season.
Since we’re all seeking answers, from the Yankees, from the Mets, it’s only fair that I start. I’m double-vaccinated, boosted, Pfizer’d across the board. Have been since Dec. 6. And plenty of people asked me all the time. The bars and restaurants in my Manhattan neighborhood. The gym I go to.
LOS ANGELES -- — The Los Angeles Dodgers and veteran right-hander Dellin Betances agreed to a minor league contract Tuesday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced it. The 34-year-old Betances...
Cueto signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. His deal is worth $4.2 million at the MLB level and contains an opt-out date of May 15 if he's not in the majors, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Cueto was previously...
Sanchez will open the season as the Marlins' everyday center fielder, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. According to Heyman, the Marlins had been canvassing the trade market for potential options in center field this offseason, but Sanchez's solid spring has apparently but any pursuit of an upgrade on the backburner. Though he's managed an underwhelming .648 OPS in Grapefruit League play, Sanchez has handled center field capably on defense to secure his spot atop the depth chart. Sanchez has hit out of the No. 3 spot in his most recent three spring starts and appears likely to occupy that slot int he order once the regular season gets underway.
Krehbiel made the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Krehbiel was a late-season waiver claim from the Rays in September, and he'll have a chance to pitch in a relief role to begin this season. The 29-year-old allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in five innings during spring training. Given the lack of bullpen depth on the major-league roster, a hot start from Krehbiel could see him eventually push for high-leverage assignments.
The Padres acquired Sullivan and outfielder Korry Howell from the Brewers on Wednesday in exchange for catcher Victor Caratini, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports. Much like Austin Nola, Sullivan is primarily a catcher, but one that also possesses the athleticism to play the corner outfield or corner infield in a pinch as needed. His addition allows the Padres to maintain their organizational catching depth with Caratini headed to Milwaukee, though Sullivan will face a tougher path to earning a role in the big leagues in San Diego. In addition to Nola, the Padres have two other catchers (Jorge Alfaro and Luis Campusano) on the 40-man roster who are both presumably ahead of Sullivan in the pecking order. Sullivan is expected to report to Triple-A El Paso with his new organization.
TAMPA — One of the baseball lockout ramifications was pushing back the start of the regular season a few days, and that will lead to the Triple-A season starting before the majors. That’ll be a first. Opening Day for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, top farm club for the Yankees,...
Poche was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. While Poche won't be on the team to start the year, the Rays will rotate through their relievers with options throughout the season, so he should get his chance before too long. The lefty has missed the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery and had an unimpressive 4.70 ERA in his 51.2-inning debut back in 2019, though that came with a strong 34.8 percent strikeout rate.
Baumann could have a chance to break camp with the Orioles, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. With Cole Sulser and Tanner Scott traded to the Marlins on Sunday, the Orioles will need to have some reinforcements in their bullpen. Baumann has traditionally worked as a starter in the minors, though he also made four relief appearances in the majors last season. The right-hander could be in competition for a multi-inning or piggyback role with the Orioles' rotation far from set in stone ahead of Opening Day. He's allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings in two Grapefruit League appearances. Baumann tossed 2.1 hitless innings in Sunday's loss to the Twins to strengthen his bid for a roster spot.
Welcome back to another year of minor league recaps! For those new to Pinstripe Alley, we run through the minor league box scores of each Yankees affiliate on a daily basis. Triple-A Scranton is the lone team active at the moment, but the rest of the full-season clubs — Double-A Somerset, High-A Hudson Valley, and Low-A Tampa — will pick up play this weekend and in a couple months, we’ll have Rookie ball and Dominican Summer League, too.
Kirilloff (knee) is expected to return to the Twins' lineup Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Kirilloff was removed from Saturday's Grapefruit League matchup due to mild left knee soreness, but he should be back in action for Tuesday's spring finale. The 24-year-old should be available for Opening Day against the Mariners on Thursday.
The Diamondbacks designated Baragar for assignment Tuesday. Baragar had already missed out on a spot in Arizona's Opening Day bullpen after he was optioned to Triple-A Reno last week, but now he'll hit the waiver wire for the second time in less than a month after being booted off the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster. If he goes unclaimed, Baragar will stick around in the organization and report back to Reno.
