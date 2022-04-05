ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dolphins' Nik Needham: Signs tender

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Needham signed a one-year, $3.99 million contract with the Dolphins on Monday,...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Meeting With Top Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking to upgrade their receiving corps on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Adam Schefter just announced that Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is visiting the Cowboys this Tuesday. Olave had an incredible career at Ohio State, hauling in 175 passes...
NFL
FanSided

3 former Miami Dolphins players who still need a home for 2022

We are well in to free agency, and there are a handful of former Miami Dolphins players who still need homes. Here are three of them. The Miami Dolphins will have one of the most transformed rosters in the NFL this coming season, at least on the offensive side of the ball.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 team willing to make big offer for DK Metcalf

The Seattle Seahawks have thus far not shown a willingness to trade DK Metcalf, but one team may have a big offer prepared for the star wide receiver in case that changes. Howard Eskin of 94WIP said on his radio show this week that the New York Jets were prepared to offer the No. 10 overall pick to the Seahawks as part of a potential package for Metcalf. However, Seattle is not even listening to offers.
SEATTLE, WA
#Dolphins#American Football#Usa Today
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Meeting With Top Quarterback

After trading long-time franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have a need at quarterback and extra draft picks to find a successor. At the annual NFL meetings, head coach Pete Carroll said they’re “definitely still in the quarterback business.” While this year’s draft class doesn’t feature can’t-miss passing prospects, the Seahawks nevertheless at least appear to be entertaining the idea of using the No. 9 pick on one.
NFL
FOX Sports

Browns sign former Packers punter Bojorquez to 2-year deal

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns filled a major need, signing free agent punter Corey Bojorquez to a two-year contract on Monday. Bojorquez spent last season with Green Bay. He averaged 46.5 yards on 53 punts, including a season-best 82 yarder for the Packers. The 25-year-old also spent three...
NFL
NBC Sports

New Patriots WR DeVante Parker leads NFL in his key stat since 2019

When the New England Patriots took N'Keal Harry in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, it was expected that the former Arizona State star would bring an element of size and physicality that was needed in the team's wide receiver corps. Specifically, Harry would be able to haul...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

NFL Hall of Famer Officially Announces Return to Football

An NFL Hall of Famer who last played in the league in 2010 is making a comeback. This week, Terrell Owens announced to ESPN he is coming out of retirement to join the Fan Controlled Football league and is expected to play for the Zappers led by former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The 2022 FCF season will start on April 16.
NFL
CBS Sports

Saints make major draft trade with Eagles, plus Russell Wilson could join exclusive club, Prisco's mock draft

Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. I'd like everyone to know that I didn't sleep at all last night and that's because I stayed up for 12 straight hours trying to figure out WHO WON the Saints-Eagles trade. I didn't even get to watch the NCAA title game. Does anyone know who won? I'll bet it was North Carolina. They were up 16 when I turned the game off and there's no way they blew that lead.
NFL
Channel 3000

Packers linebacker Whitney Mercilus retires from NFL

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A decade-long career has come to a close for Whitney Mercilus. The veteran linebacker announced his retirement on Instagram Wednesday. “This decision was not an easy one,” Mercilus said. “But I am excited and ready to walk into this new season of life.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Colts' Armani Watts: Signs with Indianapolis

Watts signed a contract with the Colts on Tuesday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports. Watts appeared in 16 regular season games in each of the last three seasons with Kansas City, but he mostly operated on special teams. The 2018 fourth-round pick figures to garner a similar role for the Colts during the 2022 campaign.
NFL
CBS Sports

Browns' Chase McLaughlin: Back with Browns

Cleveland re-signed McLaughlin on Tuesday. McLaughlin wasn't initially tendered a contract for the 2022 season, but the Browns have now re-signed him as a free agent. He served as the team's starting kicker in 2021, when he made his first nine field-goal-attempts of the year but then went 6-for-12 down the stretch.
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos' Jonas Griffith: Signs tender from Broncos

Griffith signed his exclusive rights free agent tender Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Griffith appeared in 13 games for Denver last season and recorded 46 tackles (22 solo) and a fumble recovery. The undrafted linebacker out of Indiana State saw an uptick in playing time over the final four weeks of his rookie campaign due to a number of injuries in the Broncos' linebacking corps, but it could signal a bigger role to start 2022.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Set to join MLB roster

Lowe will be called up by Tampa Bay and join the team beginning on Opening Day, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Lowe was optioned to Triple-A after he hit .190 with two RBI, a stolen base and six strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games this spring. However, he will be recalled to the majors with the trade of Austin Meadows to Detroit. Lowe isn't likely to be called up if he isn't going to get significant playing time. Lowe is one of Tampa Bay's top prospects and has 20/20 potential with his combination of speed and power.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Michael Perez: Misses out on Opening Day roster

The Pirates reassigned Perez to minor-league camp Tuesday. Perez was one of three non-roster catchers who was sent to minor-league camp Tuesday, leaving the Pirates without an obvious No. 2 option behind top backstop Roberto Perez with Opening Day just two days away. Pittsburgh will most likely explore the trade and free-agent markets for another option to slot behind Roberto Perez on the depth chart.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Finishes spring on long-ball tear

Kelenic went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a Cactus League loss to the Reds on Tuesday, his third straight game with a round tripper. Kelenic's fantasy managers will hope that the blistering bat carries over into the regular season and is a sign the elite prospect has got a better handle on big-league arms after struggling during his rookie 2021 campaign. The 22-year-old's impressive late-spring surge pushed his final Cactus League average to .265 over 13 exhibitions.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Anderson Tejeda: Released by Cardinals

Tejeda was released by the Cardinals on Tuesday. Tejeda is just 23 years old and was once a moderately interesting prospect, but he's struggled to a .220/.245/.385 line in 94 MLB plate appearances, striking out 40 times to go with just three walks. He hit .194/.266/.368 with a 41.5 percent strikeout rate in 79 games in the upper minors last season.
MLB

