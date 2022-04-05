Yankees' Greg Bird: Back with the Yankees

Greg Bird is looking for work ... again. Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith reports “Per source #BlueJays released Greg Bird this morning. Jays were strongly considering adding him to 40-man but declined to do so. He could re-sign with Jays but other clubs also likely to have interest after a strong spring.”
A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
TAMPA — After J.P. Sears finished a solid outing to end his spring training, Yankees manager Aaron Boone quietly pulled him aside and delivered the best news of Sears’ career: He was going to the big leagues. First, Sears called his girlfriend. Then he tapped a few of...
TAMPA — It’s about a half-hour drive from Watchung to Somerset. And it’s a drive that Yankees top shortstop prospect Anthony Volpe can’t wait to start making regularly. The Yankees unveiled most of their minor-league rosters for the 2022 season Monday. It wasn’t a surprise that...
Numbah One is fired up. And public enemy No. 1 for Mike Francesa is Brian Cashman. The former WFAN host returned to Twitter Sunday night to complain about the New York Yankees general manager complaining about the 2017 Houston Astros. As you recall, the Astros beat the Yankees in the...
The New York Yankees’ trash continues to be the Boston Red Sox’s treasure. Of course, by now you’ve heard about Garrett Whitlock, the rehabbing Yankees prospect the Red Sox picked up in the 2020 Rule 5 Draft. Whitlock ended up becoming a high-leverage arm in the Boston bullpen last season, posting a 1.96 ERA in 46 appearances as a rookie.
TAMPA — A lot was settled during the Monday morning meeting where the Yankees front office and coaching staff went over Opening Day roster decisions. Four players promptly were cut, and that seemed to mean three rookie pitchers were safe — Clarke Schmidt, Ron Marinaccio and JP Sears.
For New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, the answer is not much. Yes, Boone has led the Yankees to the playoffs in each of his four seasons in the dugout. But in the Bronx, success is measured by championships, and the Yankees haven’t won the World Series since 2009.
The New York Mets have a thing for New York Yankees left-handed relievers. On Sunday, the Yankees traded lefty Joely Rodriguez to the Mets for right-handed reliever Miguel Castro. On Monday, Newsday’s Tim Healey reported Mets southpaw “Chasen Shreve has made the team, he said. That gives the Mets two...
UPDATE (2:30 p.m.): Carlos Beltran followed up to say that he wanted to “clarify” his comments and that he “hopes” the Yankees and Aaron Judge will agree to a contract extension. ***. TAMPA — Carlos Beltran seemed to speak matter-of-factly about a new contract extension between...
Buck Showalter made his MLB managerial debut in 1992 with the New York Yankees. And he will always be thankful to the club for that opportunity. But make no mistake: Showalter now is all-in with the New York Mets. Just consider what he said recently, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale:
TAMPA — “Keep building on this.”. That was Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s message to pitching prospect Deivi Garcia, who opened eyes in spring training with improved velocity, command and poise. Garcia gave up just a run in five innings over two starts, striking out one and walking...
TAMPA — It’s the final day of Yankees spring training. A lot happened since cap started March 14. Here are eight things that stood out, in no particular order, and with the caveat that these are things that stood out to me — not necessarily the biggest issues or storylines that dominated camp.
The Opening Day game between the Red Sox and Yankees scheduled for Thursday, April 7 at 1:05 p.m. has been pushed back to Friday. With rain in the forecast, the Yankees announced Wednesday that the game will now be played on Friday, April 8 at 1:05 p.m. in Yankee Stadium.
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Yankees are excited about what they’re getting from a rare trade with New York’s other team. In the Sunday 1-for-1 deal involving veteran relievers, the Yankees swapped left-hander Joely Rodriguez to the Mets for 6-foot-7 righty Miguel Castro, a sidewinder who has had a good spring on the heels of a career-best season.
Cueto signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. His deal is worth $4.2 million at the MLB level and contains an opt-out date of May 15 if he's not in the majors, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Cueto was previously...
The Padres acquired Sullivan and outfielder Korry Howell from the Brewers on Wednesday in exchange for catcher Victor Caratini, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports. Much like Austin Nola, Sullivan is primarily a catcher, but one that also possesses the athleticism to play the corner outfield or corner infield in a pinch as needed. His addition allows the Padres to maintain their organizational catching depth with Caratini headed to Milwaukee, though Sullivan will face a tougher path to earning a role in the big leagues in San Diego. In addition to Nola, the Padres have two other catchers (Jorge Alfaro and Luis Campusano) on the 40-man roster who are both presumably ahead of Sullivan in the pecking order. Sullivan is expected to report to Triple-A El Paso with his new organization.
Major League Baseball opening day for the 2022 season is today with season games slated to be played. The St. Louis Cardinals open up with a home game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 3:15 p.m. start. Adam Wainwright is slated to pitch for the Cards. The Kansas City Royals open up at home with
The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you excited for the upcoming baseball season? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Poche was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. While Poche won't be on the team to start the year, the Rays will rotate through their relievers with options throughout the season, so he should get his chance before too long. The lefty has missed the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery and had an unimpressive 4.70 ERA in his 51.2-inning debut back in 2019, though that came with a strong 34.8 percent strikeout rate.
Baumann could have a chance to break camp with the Orioles, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. With Cole Sulser and Tanner Scott traded to the Marlins on Sunday, the Orioles will need to have some reinforcements in their bullpen. Baumann has traditionally worked as a starter in the minors, though he also made four relief appearances in the majors last season. The right-hander could be in competition for a multi-inning or piggyback role with the Orioles' rotation far from set in stone ahead of Opening Day. He's allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings in two Grapefruit League appearances. Baumann tossed 2.1 hitless innings in Sunday's loss to the Twins to strengthen his bid for a roster spot.
