Enfield, CT

Suspect charged with arson in connection with fire on Montano Drive in Enfield

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

ENFIELD, Conn. ( WWLP ) – A suspect has been charged with arson in connection with a January fire in Enfield.

According to the Enfield Police Department, 40-year-old Christopher Colbert of Enfield was arrested Tuesday on nine arrest warrants, including the charge with arson of 30 Montano Drive in Enfield on January 24. The fire was reported on around 2:45 a.m. and the homeowner told police they saw a person walking away from the home carrying a gas can.

Two fires in Enfield considered suspicious, reward up to $2,500 for information

Additional warrants include the following charges:

  • Improper use of a marker plate
  • Evading responsibility
  • Tampering with evidence
  • Failure to appear first degree (2 counts)
  • Failure to appear second degree (5 counts)

Colbert’s bond was set at $805,000 and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

