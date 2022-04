NAPA (KPIX 5) – On Wednesday, school board members in Napa considered a resolution to not require students to wear face coverings again, even if state and federal law mandated masks in the future. The resolution was brought forth by the See My Smile Campaign. It argues masking should be a choice but others strongly disagree. Will Foreman, a Napa resident told KPIX 5, “I was angry. I was angry at the idiots that are opposed to simple measures to protect our fellow citizens.” Foreman was one of the few that attended Wednesday night’s Napa Valley Unified School District’s board meeting in person. Many...

NAPA, CA ・ 33 MINUTES AGO