ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk joins Twitter board after amassing massive stake

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2brcZj_0ezxdzLx00
Elon Musk Twitter FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020, in Washington. Musk is joining Twitter’s board of directors, one day after it was disclosed that the Tesla CEO took a 9% stake in the social media platform. Twitter Inc. said in a regulatory filing that it entered into an agreement with Musk on Monday, April 4, that will give the billionaire a seat on its board, with the term expiring at its 2024 annual shareholders meeting. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) (Susan Walsh)

Elon Musk is joining Twitter's board of directors a day after revealing that he'd become the social media platform's largest shareholder with a 9% stake.

The billionaire has criticized Twitter publicly about its commitment to free speech. He's also run into trouble on the platform as the CEO of Tesla after financial regulators found he had posted inaccurate information about the company.

Musk is barred from owning more than 14.9% of Twitter’s outstanding stock while he sits on the board, Twitter Inc. said in a Tuesday regulatory filing.

Musk has been speaking with the company in recent weeks and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said in a tweet that "it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board."

“He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term," Agrawal wrote.

Musk said he's looking forward to working with Agrawal and the board "to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!"

Musk wasted no time in weighing in on one of the biggest gripes Twitter users have about the platform late Tuesday, asking in a tweet if he should add an edit button.

“Now its time to get out the popcorn and watch the developments over the coming months with Musk on the board,” wrote Daniel Ives, who follows Twitter for Wedbush Securities.

Twitter's board will have 12 members with Musk. Jack Dorsey stepped down as CEO of Twitter last and his term on the board expires at an upcoming stockholders’ meeting on May 25. Three other board members have terms that are set to expire but have been nominated to retain their seats.

Dorsey tweeted Tuesday that Musk and Agrawal "both lead with their hearts, and they will be an incredible team."

“I’m really happy Elon is joining the Twitter board! He cares deeply about our world and Twitter’s role in it,” Dorsey said.

After amassing 73.5 million Twitter shares worth a total of about $3 billion, Musk has not spoken specifically about any Twitter rule changes he might push.

In March, Musk told his 80 million followers on Twitter that he was " giving serious thought " to creating his own social media platform.

Musk is locked into a bitter dispute with the SEC over his ability to post on Twitter. His lawyer has contended in court motions that the SEC is infringing on the Tesla CEO's First Amendment rights.

Shares of Twitter rose about 5% Tuesday.

______________________________________________________

Matt O’Brien contributed from Providence, Rhode Island.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Elon Musk changes his name to ‘Elona’ on Twitter after being mocked for challenging Putin to fight

Elon Musk has changed his name on Twitter to “Elona Musk” after his challenge to fight Russian president Vladimir Putin grabbed the attention of Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of the Chechen Republic.In a statement on Telegram, which was shared by the Tesla and Space X chief executive, the Chechen leader cautioned him against seeking out a challenge with the Russian president.“Elon Musk, a word of advice: Don’t measure strength against that of Putin’s,” wrote Mr Kadyrov.“Vladimir Vladimirovich (Mr Putin’s middle name) will look unsportsmanlike when he beats the hell out of you, a much weaker opponent.”“Therefore you’ll need to...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
Benzinga

Elon Musk And Jack Dorsey Say This Needs To Change About Twitter Algorithm

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk expressed his concerns about Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR) algorithm on Thursday and asked his followers if it should be open source. The company’s founder Jack Dorsey says users should have a choice. What Happened: Dorsey responded to Musk’s poll on Thursday...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Elon Musk is Now Twitter's Biggest Shareholder

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
SFGate

Elon Musk to Resign From Endeavor Board of Directors

Elon Musk will resign from Endeavor’s board of directors effective June 30, according to the company’s annual SEC filing. “We thank Elon Musk for his commitment to Endeavor through our first year as a public company, in which he contributed meaningfully to our long-term strategy and vision for the future of sports and entertainment,” a spokesperson for Endeavor said in a statement to Variety. “We know he has a lot of demands and little time, and we appreciate the support he provided us.”
NFL
The Independent

Applebee’s executive’s email sparks mass resignation: ‘It tipped everyone over the edge’

An email from a franchise executive caused a mass resignation at an Applebee’s in Kansas after the executive suggested lowering wages amid inflation and higher gas prices. The email was sent by Wayne Pankratz, an executive at the franchise group in charge of the restaurant in Lawrence west of Kansas City in the eastern part of the state, the company confirmed. The message was sent to other executives and was later forwarded to the Lawrence location. Mr Pankratz argued in the email that higher gas prices and inflation presented an opportunity to cut wages as workers would be living...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter Inc#Wedbush Securities
TheStreet

Is Twitter Stock a Buy With Tesla’s Elon Musk Involved?

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report stock quickly became the top focus on Wall Street on Monday, as Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk acquired a near-10% stake in the company. While many expected a sell-the-news reaction from Twitter stock this morning, that hasn’t been...
STOCKS
CNBC

Twitter confirms it is testing edit button after Elon Musk polls followers

Twitter is testing an edit button, the company said on Tuesday. The feature has been one of the most requested changes to the social networking service for over a decade. On Monday, after Elon Musk's 9.2% stake in Twitter was revealed through a regulatory filing, he tweeted a poll to his followers asking whether Twitter should add an edit button.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Interesting Engineering

Elon Musk just got a seat on Twitter's board, says social media CEO

If you know anything about Elon Musk, you learned about it on Twitter. But now he'll have a say in what and how you learn about anything on what he's dubbed the "de facto public town square," since Musk officially became part of Twitter's board of directors in a one-two punch of tweets that are quickly becoming a historic move of epic proportions for the social media juggernaut, according to a statement from Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink Internet App: Massive Downloads In Ukraine

According to a recent report by our friends at Teslarati, the SpaceX Starlink internet mobile app saw a whopping 21,000 installs in Ukraine last Sunday. This number made it the most downloaded app in the country on the day. The information came from a Wall Street Journal article that notes...
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Tesla and SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk buys a 9.2% stake in Twitter

Billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has recently acquired a three billion dollar Twitter stake, which equates to about 9.2% of the social media company, or 73,486,938 Twitter shares. The news comes from a US securities filing, and according to the BBC, the acquisition, which reportedly happened on...
BUSINESS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
91K+
Followers
101K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy