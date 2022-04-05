Police: Wanted Dover Man Arrested, Found With Loaded Gun

NAPA (CBS SF) — Police in Napa arrested two suspects on multiple charges Saturday afternoon following the execution of a search warrant that uncovered a cache of firearms and evidence of identity theft crimes, authorities said. According to a Facebook post early Saturday evening, officers conducted the warrant at the residence of two known convicted felons. The search of the home uncovered a large stash of guns. One of the firearms — a loaded shotgun — was found in the bedroom of the two suspects’ child. The post included an image of a police dog with the firearms found. Guns seized by Napa police during arrests (Napa Police Department) Police also discovered substantial evidence of credit card manufacturing and identity theft. The two suspects were arrested and taken to jail. Police did not identify the suspects or detail exactly what charges they were facing.

NAPA, CA ・ 17 DAYS AGO