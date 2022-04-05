Police: Wanted Dover Man Arrested, Found With Loaded Gun

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police announced they have arrested a man in connection with seven burglary incidents. Police have been conducting investigations into burglary incidents that occurred on August 8, 2021, in the 200 block of West 9th Street; on August 31, 2021, in the 100 block of Concord Avenue; on September 1, 2021, in the 700 block of North Market Street; on September 27, 2021, in the 600 block of Concord Avenue; on November 7, 2021, in the 200 block of West 9th Street; on December 9, 2021, in the 400 block of North Market Street; and on February 14 in the 700 block of North King Street.
