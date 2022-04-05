ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Police: Wanted Dover Man Arrested, Found With Loaded Gun

WBOC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER, Del.- Authorities say a wanted Dover man taken into custody on Monday afternoon was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun. Dover police said 20-year-old Jumir Brown was wanted by...

www.wboc.com

NJ.com

N.J. man who made fake $100 bills with bleached $1 bills sentenced to prison

A New Jersey man who made counterfeit money by printing images of $100 bills onto bleached $1 bills will spend the next five years in federal prison. Hollis Forteau, 38, was the ringleader of a group that traveled to Virginia in December 2019 and January 2020 to get real money using counterfeit currency, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said Monday in announcing his sentencing.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
Daily Voice

8th Grader Killed In After-School Ambush: Report

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed while walking home from his Philadelphia school on Monday, April 4, CBS3 reports. The unidentified eighth-grader from Dr. Tanner G. Duckrey Public School was shot four times around 2:45 p.m. on the 2200 block of North 15th Street and taken to Temple University Hospital, where he died, the outlet says citing local police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS San Francisco

Napa Police Arrest 2 Suspects, Seize Weapons Including Loaded Shotgun Found in Child’s Bedroom

NAPA (CBS SF) — Police in Napa arrested two suspects on multiple charges Saturday afternoon following the execution of a search warrant that uncovered a cache of firearms and evidence of identity theft crimes, authorities said. According to a Facebook post early Saturday evening, officers conducted the warrant at the residence of two known convicted felons. The search of the home uncovered a large stash of guns. One of the firearms — a loaded shotgun — was found in the bedroom of the two suspects’ child. The post included an image of a police dog with the firearms found. Guns seized by Napa police during arrests (Napa Police Department) Police also discovered substantial evidence of credit card manufacturing and identity theft. The two suspects were arrested and taken to jail. Police did not identify the suspects or detail exactly what charges they were facing.
NAPA, CA
The Independent

‘Heroic’ neighbour died after being hit with dumb bell, coroner says

A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
CBS Philly

Delaware School Community Mourning Death Of Beloved Principal Who Died From Injuries Suffered In Motorcycle Crash In Newark

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A school community in Wilmington is in mourning after the death of its beloved principal. He died Monday night from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash on Old Baltimore Pike in Newark. The school district has crisis counselors available for students and staff and community are just beginning to come to terms that their principal is gone. “It’s unimaginable, it’s almost unreal,” Lisa Brewington, a friend and colleague, said. Shock and disbelief are settling in that Dr. Terrance Newton, the principal of Warner Elementary School, was killed in a motorcycle crash. “The past couple of days have been really...
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Man Arrested in Connection With Seven Wilmington Burglaries

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police announced they have arrested a man in connection with seven burglary incidents. Police have been conducting investigations into burglary incidents that occurred on August 8, 2021, in the 200 block of West 9th Street; on August 31, 2021, in the 100 block of Concord Avenue; on September 1, 2021, in the 700 block of North Market Street; on September 27, 2021, in the 600 block of Concord Avenue; on November 7, 2021, in the 200 block of West 9th Street; on December 9, 2021, in the 400 block of North Market Street; and on February 14 in the 700 block of North King Street.
WILMINGTON, DE
New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ man killed after dirt bike goes into canal along Route 1

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A man was killed when his dirt bike went off the trail Delaware and Raritan Canal off Route 1 on Monday afternoon. State Park Police spokesman Larry Hajna said first responders removed Oliver Harris, 41, of Trenton, from the canal in Lawrence Township around 3 p.m. Harris was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
TRENTON, NJ

