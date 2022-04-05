ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners tour to perform at Buddy Holly Hall in August 2022

everythinglubbock.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:. Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners will be in concert on August 21, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. Aaron...

www.everythinglubbock.com

Comments / 0

Related
Talk 1340

Dwight Yoakam Is Coming To The Buddy Holly Hall This July

Dwight Yoakam is set to perform at the Buddy Holly Hall on Friday, July 22nd. Tickets for Dwight Yoakam go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 25th. Tickets will range in price from $39.99 to $139.99 plus taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com or at the Buddy Holly Hall Box Office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane in Lubbock.
LUBBOCK, TX
loudersound.com

Robert Plant reveals the eight songs he'd take to a desert island

Robert Plant has revealed the eight songs he'd take with him to a desert island. Appearing on The BBC's long-running interview series Desert Island Discs, the former Led Zeppelin man picked songs by Mario Lanza, Eddie Cochran, Howlin' Wolf and more, and finished with Your Long Journey, one of his own songs with Alison Krauss, from 2007's Raising Sand album.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Entertainment
State
Vermont State
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
Lubbock, TX
musictimes.com

Aerosmith Disbanding? Rock Band Shares Truth About Their 'Death'

Aerosmith, one of the oldest active rock bands in the world, sparked concerns among their fans that they might be bidding goodbye soon. For years, Aerosmith has been offering contradicting statements about their disbandment. But recently, they were supposed to appear in a European tour after Brad Whitford said they would never perform again.
Vibe

Michael Jackson’s Broadway Musical To Embark On Nationwide Tour

Click here to read the full article. The Broadway musical dedicated to the illustrious, perennial talent of Michael Jackson is going national. MJ: The Musical, upon receiving countless praise, mild criticism, and overall rave reviews, will live in 17 major cities over the next two years. As announced on Tuesday (March 22), the domestic tour will kick off in Chicago in July 2023. It was announced previously that the tour will stop in Charlotte between late September 2023 through early October 2023. “We are thrilled by the Broadway response to ‘MJ,’ and that we are already deep in preparations to bring...
PERFORMING ARTS
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Gill
Person
Alison Krauss
Person
George Jones
Person
Buddy Holly
Person
Aaron Lewis
Person
Charlie Daniels
The Telegraph

Santana, Steely Dan tributes planned at Wildey

EDWARDSVILLE — A heavy dose of progressive rock and a solid list of tribute bands are among the concert events headed to the Wildey Theatre in April. “Progject – The Ultimate Prog Rock Experience” will appear April 6 at the Wildey for the first time, according to Wildey manager Al Canal.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
loudersound.com

Todd Rundgren: my stories of John Lennon, Ringo Starr, New York Dolls and more

As well as being part of the title of Todd Rundgren’s classic album from 1973, A True Star is also a fitting description of the multi-talented musician/producer/ cyber voyager who has been a potent force in popular music since his eviscerating debut single Open My Eyes with his proto-psychedelic garage rockers The Nazz in 1968.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Sammy Hagar & the Circle cover Van Halen's Ain't Talkin' 'bout Love – with Michael Anthony on lead vocals

Van Halen's longest-tenured bassist took center stage for a spirited version of the David Lee Roth-era VH classic during the Circle's recent performance in Plant City, Florida. During a typical performance, Sammy Hagar & the Circle run through a fast-paced setlist of Hagar solo hits, some favorites from Hagar's time as the lead singer of Montrose, a few classic rock standards and, of course, a healthy helping of Hagar-era Van Halen cuts.
PLANT CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stateliners#Billboard#Buddyhollyhall Com
FOX21News.com

Ellis Hall, The Ambassador of Soul, performing with COS Philharmonic

A soulful celebration of the R&B roots and deep passion for the heart and soul of music that Ellis Hall and Ray Charles shared. Hits include “Georgia on My Mind,” “Ain’t No Mountain,” “I Heard it Through the Grapevine,” “Let the Good Times Roll” and more.
MUSIC
The Independent

Jimi Hendrix, fire hazards and Saturday Night Live: Rock’n’roll’s raucous history of trashing guitars

On 31 March 1967, as the flames shot four feet into the air from the strings of Jimi Hendrix’s guitar, it looked, to the stunned crowd at London’s Finsbury Park Astoria, like part psychedelic shaman ceremony, part pyromaniac on the loose. The Jimi Hendrix Experience were closing their support set for The Walker Brothers, with a new song called “Fire”, when Hendrix took a guitar drenched in lighter fluid, laid it down centre stage, and struck a match.Fifty-five years ago today, this scorching act raised Hendrix to a new level of Sixties rock mythology. (The resulting fireball charred his hands...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
WSYX ABC6

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters to perform in Columbus in August

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Pink Floyd's Roger Waters is bringing his "This Is Not A Drill" tour to Columbus in August!. The songwriter, singer, bassist, and composer will be at Nationwide Arena on August 10. The concert will include songs from Pink Floyd's golden era alongside several new ones.
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 3.11.22

1970 - Deja Vu, the first album by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, (and the second by the trio configuration of Crosby, Stills, and Nash), was released. Déjà Vu worked as an album, a product of four potent musical talents who were all ascending to the top of their game. It took an estimated 800 hours of studio time to record. Most of the music, apart from the quartet's version of Joni Mitchell's "Woodstock," was done as individual sessions by each of the members when they turned up (which was seldom together), contributing whatever was needed that could be agreed upon. The music ranged from late era Beatles, country rock, and blues. Déjà Vu a rich musical banquet for the most serious and personal listeners, while mass audiences reveled in the glorious harmonies and the thundering electric guitars. (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
MUSIC
WJTV 12

Brit Floyd to perform at City Hall Live

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brit Floyd’s “The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Show” will be held at City Hall Live in Brandon on Tuesday, May 24. Fans can expect highlights from The Wall, The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, The Division Bell and more. Doors open at 7:00 p.m., and the […]
BRANDON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy