Landmark European Union legislation could mean WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Apple's iMessage will have to let their users communicate with one another. Approved by EU members on Friday and awaiting official adoption, the Digital Markets Act is aimed at regulating massive "gatekeeper" providers, requiring them to exchange more information between services and provide space for smaller platforms to thrive in the market. In theory, it could allow consumers to choose between installing Siri or Alexa on their smartphone, regardless of what device they owned.

