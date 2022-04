When the Bangor State Fair returns this summer there will be some notable absences. Namely, the barns that normally house the livestock and 4H animal exhibits will be gone. The land on which the fair takes place includes city-owned Bass Park. The barns and other buildings associated with the fair’s livestock exhibits are being torn down due to their age and condition, according to Tracy Willette, director of Bangor Parks and Recreation. The buildings were still standing as of Thursday.

