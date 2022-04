For the first time, microplastics have been found in human blood. Scientists found tiny pieces of plastic in almost 80 percent of the tested people. Although the health impact is not yet known for sure, it can’t be good to have plastic in our blood. Microplastics have previously been discovered in human organs, and the discovery of plastics in the blood leads experts to believe that microplastics can travel throughout the body. Air pollution particles enter our bodies and cause millions of deaths every year throughout the entire world.

SCIENCE ・ 12 DAYS AGO