Aurora, WV

Aurora, W.Va., man arrested on various counts

WVNews
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND — An Aurora, W.Va. man was arrested on various counts following a traffic stop. On April 2, 2022, deputies from...

www.wvnews.com

WTVM

Columbus woman arrested on more than 200 counts of identity fraud

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman has been arrested on over 200 counts of identity fraud. On March 17, 41-year-old Amanah Childs was served a warrant for multiple charges of identity fraud. Childs used the stolen identities of several individuals to open credit accounts, take out loans, and rack up debt in victim’s names to profit personally.
COLUMBUS, GA
FL Radio Group

Auburn Man Arrested on Warrant

On March 14, 2022 at 5:36 PM the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested David E. King, age 43, of Auburn, New York. King was arrested on a Bench Warrant that was issued by the Seneca Falls Town Court after King failed to appear in Court for the original charge of Petit Larceny. King was transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.
AUBURN, NY
WSAZ

Man arrested in shooting death

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted in a murder investigation in Boone County was arrested Friday night in the Huntington area, West Virginia State Police say. Timothy Lang Westfall, 33, of St. Albans, was taken into custody by troopers. Investigators say the shooting happened around 2:10 a.m. Friday...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WLOS.com

Tax preparer arrested, charged with 20 counts of fraud

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Revenue agents have arrested and charged a tax preparer with 20 counts of willfully making or assisting in fraudulent state tax returns. LOCAL FIRST | Brother asks for answers in sister's murder, 50-year-old cold case. Brenda Lykes Greene, 67, operated...
COLUMBIA, SC
Hutch Post

Man arrested on suspicion of rape

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man was arrested on suspicion of rape following an incident March 8. Jacob Rodriguez is jailed on a bond of $50,000. According to the arrest report, Rodriguez forced himself upon a known acquaintance despite the victims repeated requests to stop. No other details were...
HUTCHINSON, KS
The Independent

Man and woman in their 80s found dead as police launch investigation

Police are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman, both in their 80s, were found inside a house.Norfolk Police said officers were called by the ambulance service to an address in The Warren, Cromer, at 7.18pm on Monday.The force said the man and woman were both found unresponsive.Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Chris Burgess said: “Our investigation is in its early stages; however, we believe that those involved are known to one another and we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this investigation.”“A police cordon is in place at the property and detectives will carry out further inquiries to establish the full circumstances leading up to this incident.”Police said next of kin have been informed.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
FingerLakes1.com

Webster man arrested for robbery

Police say a Webster man was arrested on a robbery charge. According to a news release, State Police in Williamson arrested Ryan R. Shadders, 40, of Webster for robbery. Shadders forcibly stole $130.00 from an employee at the Ontario McDonald’s located on State Route 104. He was taken into custody and arraigned at Wayne County Centralized Arraignment.
WEBSTER, NY
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead, 1 Seriously Hurt In South Minneapolis Apartment Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One man is dead and a woman is fighting for her life after a shooting Wednesday evening inside a south Minneapolis apartment building. Police say it happened at about 8:32 p.m. on the 2400 block of 17th Avenue South, near East Phillips Park. Officers arrived to find the two gunshot victims, one of whom died at the scene. The injured woman is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. (credit: CBS) Investigators are still trying to figure out if the victims knew each other or were residents of the building. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information can submit a tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous. This is the city’s 19th homicide of the year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WVNews

Officials debut West Virginia's 2022 Statewide Paving Program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It’s officially paving season in West Virginia. The West Virginia Department of Transportation unveiled the 2022 Statewide Paving Program in Morgantown on Wednesday, announcing plans for more than 250 projects throughout the state’s 55 counties. Gov. Jim Justice, along with DOT Secretary...
MORGANTOWN, WV

