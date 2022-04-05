Lady A brings tour to Buddy Holly Hall

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - GRAMMY Award-winning Lady A will make a stop in Lubbock to perform on June 16, 2022, at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. Built around rich vocal harmony, vivid emotional writing and a smooth fusion of country, rock and pop, Lady A...
Dwight Yoakam is set to perform at the Buddy Holly Hall on Friday, July 22nd. Tickets for Dwight Yoakam go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 25th. Tickets will range in price from $39.99 to $139.99 plus taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com or at the Buddy Holly Hall Box Office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane in Lubbock.
Get your dancing shoes and party hats ready, because the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning musical Jersey Boys is coming to Lubbock's Buddy Holly Hall. The production is about the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons and will take place on April 4th and 5th, 2022. This is...
Click here to read the full article. The Broadway musical dedicated to the illustrious, perennial talent of Michael Jackson is going national. MJ: The Musical, upon receiving countless praise, mild criticism, and overall rave reviews, will live in 17 major cities over the next two years. As announced on Tuesday (March 22), the domestic tour will kick off in Chicago in July 2023. It was announced previously that the tour will stop in Charlotte between late September 2023 through early October 2023.
“We are thrilled by the Broadway response to ‘MJ,’ and that we are already deep in preparations to bring...
Aerosmith, one of the oldest active rock bands in the world, sparked concerns among their fans that they might be bidding goodbye soon. For years, Aerosmith has been offering contradicting statements about their disbandment. But recently, they were supposed to appear in a European tour after Brad Whitford said they would never perform again.
When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
From the same old trailer park to sold-out arenas, Kacey Musgraves’ transformation from country music upstart to crossover queen was made complete with Star-Crossed: Unveiled. The 14-date U.S. arena trek earned $17.8 million and sold 167,000 tickets, according to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore. The tour was in support...
Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […]
The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Steve Albini has offered to produce a rock ‘n’ roll album with Dolly Parton, after the legendary country singer said she wants try her hand at the genre. On Monday (March 14), Parton, who was in the running to be named as part of this year’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame draft class, asked to be taken out of consideration for the honour.
On 31 March 1967, as the flames shot four feet into the air from the strings of Jimi Hendrix’s guitar, it looked, to the stunned crowd at London’s Finsbury Park Astoria, like part psychedelic shaman ceremony, part pyromaniac on the loose. The Jimi Hendrix Experience were closing their support set for The Walker Brothers, with a new song called “Fire”, when Hendrix took a guitar drenched in lighter fluid, laid it down centre stage, and struck a match.Fifty-five years ago today, this scorching act raised Hendrix to a new level of Sixties rock mythology. (The resulting fireball charred his hands...
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Tour is expected to be one of the hottest events of the summer. More from Variety. The pop star will travel across the globe,...
From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
For a second year, MusiCares will be hosting a virtual fundraiser that’s open to the general public and features new performances recorded for the occasion by an array of stars, this year including Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, k.d. lang, Shawn Colvin and Fitz of Fitz and the Tantrums, among others.
Paul Simon is getting a tribute show. Three days after the 2022 Grammy Awards, artists will film Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon, which will feature tribute performances from Dave Matthews, Brandi Carlile, Rhiannon Giddens, Trombone Shorty, and more. The show will be shot at...
Spring is in the air and you can already feel summer starting to wake from the long slumber of a Colorado winter. Without getting too excited too soon, it means barbecues, brewery patio days and flip flop weather is ahead. It also means it's time to start getting ready for some outdoor live entertainment again; specifically speaking, more amazing summer shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
Lady Gaga just delivered a powerful performance for a good friend. Gaga took the stage at the 64th Grammy Awards on Sunday to deliver a tribute to her Love for Sale collaborator Tony Bennett. Following a video intro by Bennett, 95, Gaga opened with a performance of "Love for Sale."...
Olivia Rodrigo has just won three Grammy Awards this week, and she went straight to headline her first-ever "Sour Tour" show. To kick off her touring season, she paid tribute to two of the biggest stars in the music industry. According to Billboard, the 19-year-old award-winning singer/songwriter started her first...
Comments / 0