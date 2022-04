Zelenskiy urges UN to reform its system to strip Russia of its veto

UNITED NATIONS, April 5 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the United Nations on Tuesday to act and reform its system which gives Security Council permanent member Russia a veto, saying everything must be done to ensure the international body works effectively.

In a passionate address to the United Nations Security Council, Zelenskiy described in detail grim scenes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, saying Moscow wanted to turn Ukraine into 'silent slaves'.

