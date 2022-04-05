ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Smooth operator: Senior pitcher Nagel ready to lead Lancers

By Fred Kelly
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27J5R6_0ezxc6Ve00
Heidi Nagel (photo courtesy of Heidi Nagel)

Bullock Creek softball coach Dave O’Keefe is pretty confident that his offense will put some runs on the board this season. And if pitcher Heidi Nagel has the kind of senior campaign she’s hoping for, the Lancers could be looking at a very special season.

Formerly Creek’s No. 2 pitcher, Nagel said she is “excited” about the prospect of now being the Lancers’ go-to hurler in the circle.

“It’s what I’ve wanted all of my years on varsity. And, with me being a senior, it’s going to be cool,” said Nagel, a tall hard-thrower with a variety of pitches. “ … I’m a lot stronger (physically) than last year, and mentally it’s the same thing – I’m stronger this year.

“I moved up in travel ball (from 16U to 18U), and that helped with my confidence, and being offered a scholarship to pitch in college helped with that, too,” she added. “That made me think, ‘OK, I’m really good enough to do this.’”

O’Keefe said that he, too, is counting on Nagel to be his leader in the circle after fellow senior Sydney Borsenik decided during the offseason not to pitch any longer.

“I hope Heidi leads the way. I think our offense has promise and will score a lot of runs. We just have to make sure we hold opponents down,” he noted. “And I think Heidi will go a long way toward making that happen.

“ … Heidi is the proven, seasoned one among our pitchers, and she’ll be used in that ‘ace’ role,” he added. “I’m hopeful that she’ll continue to stay healthy.”

As a junior, Nagel compiled a 14-5 record with a 2.77 earned-run average and 143 strikeouts with only 28 walks in 124 innings pitched, and she logged the bulk of the Lancers’ innings in the latter stages of the season. She said she has put in “a lot of work” to continue getting better in preparation for her senior season.

“I’ve had the same pitching coach for a long time, and I worked a lot with her (during the offseason), and I’ve done a lot of work on my own, not just pitching but also working out and getting reps in,” she said.

Nagel, who pitches in the summer for the Bolts travel team and who will pitch at the next level for Mid Michigan College, said that her arsenal includes a fastball, a riseball, a changeup, and a curveball.

“I also have a drop(ball), but it’s not the greatest,” she noted with a chuckle. “My outside fastball and riseball are my best pitches. I love to work the outside corner, especially if the umpires are giving it to me.

“I just try pushing (the strike zone) further and further out,” she added with another chuckle.

According to O’Keefe, Nagel’s fastball is “sneaky quick.”

“Heidi has a very smooth, easy delivery. From a hitter’s standpoint, it doesn’t look like she’d be a power pitcher, but the ball comes out of her hand with good velocity,” he said. “ … You don’t expect the ball to come that hard, because she has such a smooth, natural delivery.

“ … Her velocity coupled with her control (makes her effective). She can locate pitches and spot up on the corners when she needs to, and she has decent movement,” he added. “She’s a valuable pitcher that any team would love to have.”

Nagel said she appreciates getting input from O’Keefe, himself a longtime pitcher.

“He does have a different approach than my pitching coach, but anything he offers, I listen to and take into consideration,” she said. “He’s just very encouraging, even though our styles don’t always match up. He wants to learn how I work so that he can help when I need it.

“ … I think he’s great. He’s fun. He makes practices fun and makes everything enjoyable,” she added of O’Keefe, who is in his first season at the Lancers’ helm.

O’Keefe admitted with a laugh that the pitching coach within him sometimes wants to take over, but he has no intention of micro-managing.

“I like what Heidi is doing. There are moments when I’ve had an inclination to talk with her about what she’s doing, but she sees her pitching coach, and I don’t want to disrupt that, because she’s doing well,” he said. “I like how she’s throwing, and there’s no sense in trying to fix things that are not broken.”

Beyond being the Lancers’ ace, Nagel is a “terrific person,” O’Keefe noted.

“She’s a positive influence on everybody. She’s pleasant to be around and happy and very positive. She’s an easy teammate for everybody – just a genuinely nice person who is fun to be around,” he said.

Asked about her goals for the upcoming season, Nagel replied, “As a team, just to have a winning season.”

“As long as we’re winning games and having fun and being a good team together, that would be amazing,” she said. “And, personally, I just want to keep my strikeouts way above my walks and keep my walks way down. I want to continue to work on really getting my pitches defined and perfected and to be able to hit my spots consistently.”

When she’s not working on her pitching, Nagel said she enjoys raising pigs, as well as hunting ducks and squirrels.

“I’m always outside doing something,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Island Independent

Lindsey hired to be Northwest girls basketball coach

Northwest activities director Matt Fritsche found the next coach for the girls basketball team. In fact, he didn’t look too far to find him as he was already on the Viking coaching staff. Fritsche named Derek Lindsey as the next girls coach for Northwest Tuesday morning. Lindsey is a...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lancers#Michigan College#Squirrel#Smooth Operator#Bullock Creek
MLive.com

Former Detroit Tigers shortstop retires after 10-year big-league career

A fan favorite in Pittsburgh, Jordy Mercer had his moments as a member of the Detroit Tigers. And those are part of the memories he takes with him as he walks away from baseball. Mercer announced his retirement via Twitter on Tuesday, ending a 10-year big-league career at the age...
MLB
The Spun

Gonzaga Rumor Shot Down: College Basketball World Reacts

Amidst a wave of conference realignment around the NCAA, rumors regarding a possible Big East expansion have begun to swirl. The most intriguing name mentioned as a possible program to join the conference’s current 11-team field is the mid-major powerhouse Gonzaga Bulldogs. But on Wednesday, college basketball insider Jeff...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Norwalk Reflector

Columbian rallies past Norwalk in final inning

NORWALK — Visiting Tiffin Columbian scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to come away with an SBC Lake Division win over host Norwalk on Tuesday. For the Truckers, (1-4, 0-1), McKenna Ames hit a home run and drove in two runs, while Morgan Leber doubled and had an RBI.
NORWALK, OH
Niles Daily Star

Brandywine’s Lauri signs with SMC cross country

NILES — Senior Allison Lauri, of Brandywine, will continue her academic and athletic career at Southwestern Michigan College. Lauri signed a National Junior College Letter of Intent to run cross country for the Roadrunners. “I’m really excited to have Allison join our team,” said SMC Head Coach Zac Sartori....
NILES, MI
Midland Daily News

Laker improves baseball/softball fields, among other projects

The Laker school district is putting the last of its sinking funds behind renovations for its baseball and softball fields. The upgrades include new dugouts on a concrete block, which will make them studier and more aesthetically pleasing. The chain link back stops on both fields will be replaced with netting, which can be taken down seasonally to save the material. Both fields will also be getting a press deck, from which they can have announcements during the game and in which they can store equipment on the field, which they couldn't do before.
PIGEON, MI
Midland Daily News

Wrestler with epilepsy battles on and off the mat

CASS CITY - Epilepsy is a battle that is fought by 3.4 million Americans. Each battle has its own story. For Noah Adams, it's about a fight on and off the wrestling mat. Adams was born in February 2009 in Zeeland, the third oldest of four boys. In 2013, Adams and his family relocated to the Upper Thumb to be closer to family. He loved all things sports, which included baseball, football and wrestling.
Midland Daily News

Washington 132, Minnesota 114

Percentages: FG .554, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 13-30, .433 (Hachimura 3-4, Porzingis 3-5, Kispert 3-6, Avdija 2-7, Smith 1-2, Caldwell-Pope 1-5, Satoransky 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Avdija 2, Gafford, Porzingis). Turnovers: 10 (Avdija 3, Kispert 3, Caldwell-Pope 2, Hachimura, Satoransky). Steals: 4 (Avdija, Caldwell-Pope,...
NBA
WETM 18 News

Elmira Notre Dame’s Stewart tosses no-hitter

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Owen Stewart was dealing his best stuff on Monday night. The George Mason University bound pitcher threw a no-hitter in Elmira Notre Dame’s 3-0 win over visiting Spencer-Van Etten/Candor. Stewart was stellar on the mound and overpowered the Panthers at the plate. Owen went the distance striking out a staggering 20 […]
ELMIRA, NY
Midland Daily News

Hoenicke, 93, given 'Spirit of Bowling' award

Midland's Mel Hoenicke received the annual Tim "Timmy" Lamparski Spirit of Bowling Award on Monday evening at Northern Lanes. The award was created by a coalition of bowlers who compete in men's leagues at Northern and is meant to honor an individual who embodies the camaraderie and joy of the sport.
MIDLAND, MI
GazetteXtra

Janesville Craig girls soccer opens season with shutout win

WHITEWATER The Janesville Craig girls soccer team got its 2022 season off to a promising start Tuesday. Grace Brown, Liz Pierson and Lilli Rick scored two goals each to lead the Cougars to a 6-0 nonconference win over Whitewater. Craig led 1-0 at halftime before pulling away behind a five-goal second half. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
Mesabi Tribune

Wolverines run the table in 7-0 win over Thunderhawks

VIRGINIA — Continuing their busy schedule of early season matches, the Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team faced off with Grand Rapids Tuesday at the Virginia Indoor Tennis Club. While there were some bumps in the road in doubles, the Wolverines smoothed out those issues and cruised in singles on their way to a 7-0 sweep over the Thunderhawks. The win puts Rock Ridge at 3-1 on the season. At the...
VIRGINIA, MN
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
1K+
Followers
688
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy