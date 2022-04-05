ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most-nominated artists who have never won a Grammy

By Frederick Reese
Midland Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMany would consider a Grammy win the highest achievement in music, yet...

www.ourmidland.com

Variety

Lady Gaga Delivers a Glamorous, Emotional Grammys Performance of Jazz Standards After Tony Bennett Introduction

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga took the stage at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, performing “Love for Sale” and “Do I Love You” from her album “Love for Sale,” which she recorded with long-time friend and duet partner Tony Bennett. Bennett offered a videotaped introduction for his duet partner, offering a simple and sincere, “Hi everyone, please welcome Lady Gaga!” Gaga then brought the house down with a high-energy rendition of “Love for Sale,” with a big band arrangement of the Cole Porter standard. Gaga, glam in a mint strapless gown adorned with a large bow,...
International Business Times

Genre-spanning Artist Batiste Wins Four Early Grammys

The Grammy awards kicked off on Sunday with leading nominee Jon Batiste winning four trophies as the music industry rolled out the red carpet for a pandemic-delayed celebration in Las Vegas. The honors for Batiste, a multi-genre artist who went into the ceremony with 11 nominations, included best music video...
BET

Jon Batiste Brings Down The House With Extraordinary Grammy Performance

Grammy award-winning artist Jon Batiste put on an infectious performance at the the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (April 3). Commanding the stage with his talents, the most-nominated entertainer at the show performed his record-winning single, “Freedom.”. At the beginning of his performance Batiste effortlessly played the keys...
Vibe

Mariah Carey Becomes Top-Selling Female Artist With Most Certified Albums

Click here to read the full article. Mariah Carey celebrated her 53rd anniversary on Sunday (March 27) and the Queen of Christmas received some surprise gifts in the form of platinum and gold. As some of her hits ranging between 1992 and 2003 have soared to new heights, 12 new RIAA certifications surfaced. Her 1998 duet with Whitney Houston, “When You Believe,” from The Prince Of Egypt soundtrack is now certified platinum with over 1 million units sold. Carey’s 1994 cover of Darlene Love’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” is also now certified platinum, along with her 1993 single, “Without You,” and...
International Business Times

Silk Sonic Wins Song Of The Year At The Grammys

Silk Sonic's 1970s-inspired R&B song "Leave the Door Open" won song of the year honors at the music industry's Grammy awards on Sunday, one of four major trophies to be handed out at the star-studded ceremony in Las Vegas. The group, the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak, performed the...
Austin 360

'This record’s mission was to mess with the formula': Yola on Grammy-nominated second album

When soulful singer-songwriter Yola began gaining widespread attention three years ago, it seemed like one of those years-in-the-making “overnight success” stories. Born Yolanda Quartey in 1983 in Bristol, England, she first drew attention with the band Phantom Limb, then as a singer for hire with trip-hop collective Massive Attack and other British acts. When the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach signed her to his Easy Eye Sound record label and released her album “Walk Through Fire” in 2019, she was off to the races, racking up four Grammy nominations including best new artist.
CBS News

"I love you even if I don't know you!": Jon Batiste takes home Album of the Year

"Freedom" artist Jon Batiste started and ended the 2022 Grammy Awards with a bang, taking home the night's biggest award of Album of the Year. Batiste, who is the bandleader and musical director of the "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" nabbed the golden statue for his work on the 2021 studio album "WE ARE." He was the most nominated artist in 2022, with 11 nods for his many musical projects, including the animated film "Soul."
Pitchfork

Billie Eilish Shut Out at the 2022 Grammys

For the past two years, Billie Eilish has done very well at the Grammy Awards, taking home the trophy for Record of the Year in 2020 and 2021. But, tonight, at the 2022 ceremony, Eilish walked away empty-handed, despite being nominated in seven categories. Eilish’s sophomore album Happier Than Ever...
CBS New York

Grammy Awards announce first slate of performers: Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo

NEW YORK - The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world's biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during next month's ceremony in Las Vegas.The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on Tuesday. The show will air live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+.The Grammys shifted to Las Vegas due to rising COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant in January. Organizers cited "too many risks" to hosting the performance-filled ceremony at the time.Trevor Noah returns as host for the second straight time.The...
Variety

First Grammy Performers Unveiled: Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie Eilish, More

Click here to read the full article. The Recording Academy has announced the first slate of artists to perform at this year’s show: Taking the stage on Music’s proverbial Biggest Night will be current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo. Taking place live from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas and hosted by Trevor Noah, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Brothers...
93.1 KISS FM

One of El Paso’s Very Own Gets 2nd Grammy Nomination

Getting a Grammy in the music world is a big deal; so for a musician & artist, it can really be turning point in their career. We've had a few artists from El Paso getting nominated for Grammys in the past, like Khalid, who's been nominated 7 times, & Roger Argenis, who got his first Grammy Nomination in 2020. In 2022, he's getting his 2nd.
EW.com

Jon Batiste wins Album of the Year, 5 Grammys total

Jon Batiste walked away with the coveted Album of the Year trophy at the 64th Grammy Awards Sunday night for his eighth studio album, We Are. The singer and Late Show With Stephen Colbert bandleader and musical director beat out a formidable crop of recent releases that included Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's Love for Sale, Justin Bieber's Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Doja Cat's Planet Her (Deluxe), Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever, H.E.R.'s Back of My Mind, Lil Nas X's Montero, Olivia Rodrigo's Sour, Taylor Swift's Evermore, and Kanye West's Donda.
EW.com

BTS tease their dream collaborators at the Grammys — including Lady Gaga

BTS isn't finished conquering the American music scene. The 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night, where the South Korean boy band are nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, represented their latest chance to snag the trophy that has thus far eluded them. But will they also continue to collaborate with stateside artists? When asked about this at the red carpet on Sunday, BTS suggested several possibilities.
Hello Magazine

John Travolta leaves fans in disbelief as he embraces life in the UK

John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
ABC7 Chicago

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish among those to perform at 94th Oscars in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Beyoncé will perform at this year's Oscars, joining fellow artists like Billie Eilish, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, officials announced Tuesday. Beyoncé is nominated for her empowerment anthem, "Be Alive," from the film "King Richard." She co-wrote...
E! News

Meet the 56 Musical Acts From American Song Contest, Including Jewel & More Famous Faces

America's best and brightest musical talents are ready to shine. The U.S.A. is getting its very own version of Eurovision when NBC's new live reality competition series, American Song Contest, premieres on March 21. The Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg-hosted show will feature 56 performers—including groups and soloists—representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and Washington, D.C. They'll battle it out to win the country's vote for best original song.
HOLAUSA

Grammys 2022: The Latinos taking over the red carpet

Tonight is the 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony. Music’s biggest night is taking place at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the best recordings, compositions, and artists are recognized for their work. The Recording Academy recognized Latino artists like Camilo, who is nominated for Best...
