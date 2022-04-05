ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers’ Barkov named NHL’s Second Star of the week

By Brett Shweky, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 1 day ago

The Florida Panthers’ Aleksander Barkov was named the NHL’s Second Star of the week on Monday.

Barkov tallied two points in all four of the Panthers’ outings, tying Edmonton’s Connor McDavid for the league lead in goals (5) and points (8) for the week.

The 26-year-old center got off to a hot start to the week, compiling one goal and one assist during the Panthers’ 7-4 victory over Montreal on March 29.

Barkov managed to net two goals in the team’s 4-0 win against Chicago on Thursday, earning his franchise-record 37th game-winning goal.

He scored another two goals during the Panthers’ 7-6 come-from-behind overtime win against New Jersey on Saturday, where he found the back of the net twice in the final five minutes of regulation.

Barkov closed out the week chalking up two assists during Florida’s 5-3 victory over Buffalo on Sunday, helping the Panthers be the first team in the league to earn a playoff berth this season.

Appearing in 56 games, he leads the Panthers in goals scored (33) and is fourth on the team in assists (39).

The Panthers will make the postseason for the third consecutive season, which is the first time in franchise history. The Panthers (48-15-6 — 102 points) established a franchise record for victories and hold the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Edmonton’s McDavid was named the NHL’s First Star of the week, while New York Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov earned the Third Star of the week.

