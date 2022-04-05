ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Jumper Located Off Chesapeake Bay Bridge: Sources Say (DEVELOPING)

By David Cifarelli
 1 day ago
View of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Photo Credit: Google Maps

Anne Arundel County Fire officials were on the of a person who reportedly jumped off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, according to initial reports.

Lieutenant Jennifer Macallair told Daily Voice the incident has been labelled as a DNR, Do-not-resuscitate order, and that crews were standing by at Sandy Point State Park for assistance.

Details about the jumper are currently unknown. This is a developing story so check back for updates.

