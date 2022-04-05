ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TX

Historic home destroyed by fire in Washington County

 1 day ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — Several fire agencies across the Brazos Valley responded to a fire at a historic home in Washington County Monday. The fire happened to the large structure on Flat Prairie Road and Egypt Lane....

