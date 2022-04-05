Use This Simple Trick to Fix Clumpy or Hardened Spices

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s wild how quickly kitchen cleaning supplies can accumulate. One day you’re thinking I should get more dish soap, and the next thing you know, you’ve got a counter full of products you didn’t know you needed… or is that just me? A couple of weeks ago, I was at the point where I knew I needed to do a kitchen cleaner cleanout, starting with trimming down the number of items next to my sink. A pile of sponges and cleaning pads for different types of dishes? There had to be a better way! I’ve been checking out a lot of products from Umbra lately, and while browsing the site, I came across the Flex Sink Squeegee. It seemed like it might be exactly what I was looking for, so I got my hands on one and got to work.

