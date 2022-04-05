ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staff walk out over pay at Amazon France's eight logistics centres

By Reuters
 1 day ago
PARIS, April 5 (Reuters) - All eight logistics centres of U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN.O) in France were hit by staff walkouts tied to a dispute over pay after employees at the Boves centre in northern France joined in on Tuesday, a union representative said.

An Amazon Logistics spokesperson, however, said the strike action was limited and had "no impact on the daily operation of the sites".

Morgane Boulard, a representative for the CFDT union at Amazon Logistics, told Reuters that 1,200 staffers had joined the walkout since it started on Monday.

At stake is a dispute over an overall annual pay rise. Amazon has offered a 3% rise, while unions say a 5% increase is a minimum.

Boulard said a group representing several unions had agreed that it would not hold talks on any offer below 5%.

Five unions - Sud, CFDT, CGT, CAT, CFE-CGC, have called for the strike. Unions and management are due to meet again on April 14, Boulard added.

"Within the framework of annual salary negotiations, we proposed wage increases that were above the average (increase) of the Transport and Logistics branch as well as other advantages, and these issues are still being discussed," Amazon France said in a statement.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Dominique Vidalon; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 16

Common Sense
1d ago

Amazon makes billions of profit and can't pay the people what they deserve. The workers in France are organized and the only option for Amazon is to give in. Otherwise he can move out of France.

Reply(2)
5
sure man......
23h ago

You apply to work there knowing the pay and pay structure, yet walk out because you don't get the pay you want. Pay should be based on market value for the skill, not company profits.

Reply(3)
3
