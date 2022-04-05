ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Republican backs congressional bid of viral Loudoun school closings critic

By Jeremiah Poff
T he top Republican on the House Education and Labor Committee endorsed the congressional bid of a Virginia father whose impassioned speech for reopening schools before the Loudoun County school board went viral last year.

North Carolina Rep. Virginia Foxx endorsed Loudoun County resident Brandon Michon in a crowded primary for the Republican nomination in the 10th Congressional District of Virginia Monday.


The endorsement is a boost to the politically inexperienced Michon, who drew national attention in January 2021 when he excoriated members of the Loudoun County school board for their failure to open the district's public schools.

VIRAL SCHOOL BOARD SPEECHES CATAPULT SUBURBAN FATHERS TO POLITICAL CAMPAIGNS

"When parents and children in Loudoun County Virginia were facing off against their school board for educational freedom, Brandon Michon was leading the charge from the front," Foxx said in her endorsement. "He's an individual who understands the important crossroad we're facing in our country and someone we need in Washington to help us stand up against the left's relentless attacks on our education system."

In a statement to the Washington Examiner , Michon said he was "honored" to receive Foxx's endorsement.

"We're excited to have Congresswoman Foxx as a part of our coalition of support," Michon said. "As a ranking member of the House Committee on Education and Labor, Dr. Foxx recognizes that I am a fellow champion for education and a fighter who wants to put our children first and empower parents in their children's education."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The 10th District seat is currently held by Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton, who was first elected in 2018 and is considered a top target by Republicans as they seek to wrest control of the House of Representatives from Democrats' hands.

