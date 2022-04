During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on Cody Rhodes returning to WWE at Wrestlemania 38:. “Magic. Just one word: Magic. From the entrance, the match, the post-match production, the visuals and reactions to the crowd – what element of that entire presentation was not a 10 on a scale of 1-10? I don’t know, I couldn’t pick it out. That was so good. I was so, so happy to be able to watch that live. I was proud and reached out to Cody afterward. Just so proud of him – not of him because I had nothing to do with it, but I’m proud for him. I really, really am.”

WWE ・ 15 HOURS AGO