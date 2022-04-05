Second suspect arrested in Sacramento shooting

P olice have arrested a second suspect in connection to Sunday's mass shooting in Sacramento on Tuesday.

The Sacramento Police Department identified Smiley Martin, 27, as a person of interest who was taken to an area hospital after suffering serious gunfire injuries from the scene of the shooting . It is unclear when Martin went from a person of interest to a suspect. An officer will supervise him at the hospital while his treatment continues, SPD wrote in a press release .

Dandrae Martin, Smiley Martin's brother, was arrested Monday and booked on charges of assault with a firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm , Police Chief Kathy Lester said.

Three women and three men were pronounced dead at the scene of Sunday's mass shooting in Sacramento, with 12 others hospitalized for various injuries. At least three buildings and three vehicles were damaged by gunfire.

Pieces of evidence recovered by detectives from the crime scene include over 100 expended shell casings and a stolen handgun, which was converted into a weapon capable of automatic gunfire, officials said.

Martin will be booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun once his medical care is complete, the press release read.

SPD has not yet responded to the Washington Examiner 's request for comment.