Hans Gruber and the Die Hards fuse cumbia & ska-punk on new single off upcoming LP

By Andrew Sacher
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin ska-punks Hans Gruber and the Die Hards will follow their great 2021 split with Sgt. Scag with a new full-length album, With A Vengeance, due May 3 via Ska Punk International (pre-order). It's got 16 songs, one of which features guest vocals from Adam Davis (Link 80, Omnigone), and we're...

