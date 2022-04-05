UPDATE: Witness describes moment gunfire rang out near two Lafayette schools

Related
UPDATE: Lafayette Parish missing girl, found safe
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office would like the public's assistance locating Angie Lizbeth Aguilera-Mejia, 10.
Police release photos of car, suspects involved in New Iberia shooting of mom, 7-month-old
The New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) has issued arrest warrants for two suspects involved in a shooting that injured four people, including a six-month-old baby. Police are asking the public for help locating the suspects.
UPDATE: Man killed in Richard’s Sausage accident identified, details released
A 22-year-old Rayne man was killed Thursday afternoon, March 17, at a local meat packaging facility after falling into a piece of equipment.
Man leads police to the hidden bodies of his girlfriend, her son, Louisiana cops say
A Louisiana man was arrested on March 14 after leading police to the bodies of his girlfriend and her son. Brynnen Murphy, 20, from Baton Rouge, was charged with two counts of first degree murder, Baton Rouge Police Detectives said in a news release. His girlfriend, Kaylen Johnson, 24, and...
2 Men Arrested as Facebook Argument Leads to Shooting in Opelousas
A man accused of shooting someone with bb shots from a shotgun in August 2020 has been arrested. Travis Finley of Eunice is behind bars on a $150,000.00 bond. According to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 100 block of Orchid Drive in the Opelousas area on August 24, 2020. Investigators say the victim shared a social media post in support of a law enforcement agency after an officer-involved shooting. Another suspect in the case, Daveon Finley of Lafayette, argued with the victim on social media about it and allegedly threatened to go to the victim's home to fight him.
Father arrested after killing son’s accused murderer
Johnson was arrested at his home on Friday and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
‘She was screaming to please let her go,’ Neighbors recount brutal, violent Mid-City carjacking that killed a woman
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -- It was shaping up to be a beautiful afternoon in Mid-City. The Mascar household was even preparing to celebrate a birthday. “I was yoga power walking on the Lafitte greenway,” said Leanne Mascar. That all came to a screeching halt around 1:30 in the afternoon...
Lafayette millionaire sentenced to 35 years in prison for 2017 kidnapping case
A Lafayette man was sentenced today in the 2017 kidnapping case of his estranged wife.
Two charged with murder in death of Breaux Bridge toddler
A man and woman in Breaux Bridge are facing charges relating to the death of a one-year-old.
Gentilly father who lost son in shooting last year arrested in connection with deadly shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The father of an Edna Karr student killed last year has been arrested for murder. The New Orleans Police Department arrested Bokio B. Johnson in connection with a deadly double shooting in Gentilly on Wednesday. The shooting left a man dead and a woman critically injured.
Mother of Louisiana baby shot in head speaks out: ‘she don’t recognize me anymore’
A 7-month-old baby girl shot who was in the head last week in New Iberia has been discharged from the hospital.
WATCH: La. school bus drives off as student’s head, arms trapped in door
An Opelousas mother is speaking out after she says her son's bus driver started driving away while he was stuck in the bus door.
Mother of teen shot in back says she’s willing to take matters into her own hands
"Saturday morning around 3 a.m. I got a call that my son had been shot. My heart stopped, and I kept thinking that my son was dead,” said Babineaux.
Lafayette woman missing after reportedly driving customer to Texas
The family of 33-year-old Ella Goodie said they last saw her Wednesday, March 9. They said she's a contract driver, and she was picking up a passenger that she was supposed to drop off in Houston.
What’s Up with the Burned Car in Front of the Moss Street Post Office?
On Monday, this writer went to the main post office on Moss Street to check his mail and to drop a bill in the mail. When he turned into the parking lot, he noticed something odd in the parking lot. Or, at least at first glance, it appeared to be...
Woman wanted for questioning in New Orleans East cold case
Coming up on what will be two years since a woman was fatally shot in New Orleans East, police have announced what could be a new development in the case.
Lafayette shooting outside convenience store involves altercation, then gunfire
Lafayette Police investigate a shooting Saturday morning on N. University Ave.
Eight-month-old baby boy is found alive after spending nearly 24 hours lost alone in Louisiana field
An eight-month-old infant abandoned overnight in a field in Louisiana has been found in what officials dubbed a “miracle” discovery.The infant, named Niguel Jackson, was found “alive and healthy” in a field along Plank Road on 16 March after hours of search by law-enforcement authorities.Officials said that finding Niguel unhurt and unscathed was nothing short of a “miracle”.In a statement, Baton Rouge Police Department said: “Today, Baton Rouge Police Officers in collaboration with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Parish Search and Rescue, East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office, Emergency Medical Services, Acadian Ambulance and hospital staff performed search and rescue procedures...
36-year-old shooting suspect arrested with guns, narcotics in New Orleans East
The New Orleans Police Department reported the arrest of 36-year-old Jahari Levy in connection with a shooting investigation stemming from a Dec. 26 incident in the 1300 block of Lesseps Street.
UPDATE: Francisco denied bond a second time as he fights extradition back to Louisiana
Buchanan County, Mo., court officials tell News 10 that Brandon Francisco -- the person of interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie -- has been denied bond for a second time after a hearing this morning.
