Elections

EXPLAINER: Why some states still lack new voting districts

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCampaigns for Congress are underway for this year’s elections, but lingering disagreements over the final shape of new voting districts have...

MSNBC

Texas’ new voting laws are working as intended (unfortunately)

Texas’ new voting system was put to the test during recent statewide primaries, and it’s tough to be satisfied with the results. An analysis by The Associated Press found that the Lone Star State, thanks to Republican-imposed restrictions, threw out mail-in votes “at an abnormally high rate.”
TEXAS STATE
FOX 43

State Supreme Court rules new district maps are legal

New maps of General Assembly districts that reflect the past decade's population changes in Pennsylvania survived legal challenges on Wednesday, as the state Supreme Court cleared the way for candidates to begin circulating petitions to get on the spring primary ballot. The justices rejected various arguments against the district lines...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
MISSOURI STATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Court strikes down Iowa’s second ‘ag-gag’ law as unconstitutional

Iowa’s second attempt to criminalize unauthorized surveillance inside agricultural facilities has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal judge. “Iowa seeks to protect private property rights by singling out for punishment, at least in part, trespassers based on their disfavored viewpoint of agriculture,” U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose said in her ruling Monday, adding that it’s precisely this intent that other courts have found to be unconstitutional.
IOWA STATE
POLITICO

Scores of House GOP lawmakers tried to call up a bill keeping the pandemic-related border health rules in place. Democrats blocked it.

The move came during rule debate over whether to hold two former Trump officials in contempt of Congress. What happened: Dozens of House Republican lawmakers flocked to the floor today seeking to call up legislation barring the relaxation of Covid-related public health restrictions at the border. Democrats blocked the move,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

