Huron Behavioral Health report shows increase of people seeking help

By Robert Creenan
 1 day ago
Huron Behavioral Health's location in Bad Axe. (Tribune File Photo)

In its annual report to the Huron County Board of Commissioners, Huron Behavioral Health detailed an increase in those seeking help in 2021 due to continued distresses.

Dr. Natalie Nugent, who gave the report’s presentation, said that in the 2021 fiscal year, 796 individuals had either telephoned or walked in to explore the services provided. That number was up from 634 individuals in the 2020 fiscal year.

“It’s interesting that fiscal year 2020 was impacted by COVID-19 and stay-at-home orders,” Nugent said. “And then in fiscal year 2021, it was impacted by the increasing levels of psychological distress in our community.”

Of those 796 persons who explored services, 771 ended up making a formal request for services, which includes a request for an assessment to begin mental health services, a screening for psychiatric patient placement, or looking for mental health support to de-escalate a crisis.

Furthermore, 409 of those individuals scheduled clinical assessments to begin treatment. Four people dropped out from their treatments while 25 did not meet the criteria needed to be treated for persistent illness. Nugent was proud to say that no one they saw in the past fiscal year ended up on a waitlist.

During the fiscal year, Huron Behavioral Health identified five priority issues it dealt with based on data collected and input from stakeholders. They were:

  • Increased anxiety, depression, and other mental health concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Recruitment and retention of qualified providers.
  • Increase in severe psychiatric concerns in children and adolescents.
  • Increased substance use and dependence.
  • Trauma-related outreach, prevention, and treatment.

Nugent said that 100% of HBH needs assessment respondents reported that mental health concerns due to COVID-19 are a concern. To address this, HBH has planned outreach activities throughout 2022, including providing outpatient therapy services to uninsured or underinsured individuals seeking mental health assistance, and participating in Huron County Suicide Prevention Coalition activities and meetings.

For recruitment, Nugent said HBH has been struggling the last few years incentivizing coming to work with it since public health is a challenging field that requires 24/7 services and are competing with schools for the same talent tool. As such, it plans on recruiting through local and regional job fairs, accepting interns for 2022 and 2023 who are encouraged to pursue employment through HBH, and working on retention efforts.

For addressing psychiatric concerns in children, HBH plans on having staff complete two child and adolescent psychosocial skills training groups during the summer. It hired a case manager in February focused on providing child and adolescent case management, and will meet with community partners to help reduce out-of-home placement for kids.

For increased substance use and dependence issues, HBH plans on maintaining a prevention specialist who will collaborate with community partners to provide prevention, education, and outreach to reduce problematic drug use, and providing outreach regarding fetal alcohol spectrum disorder.

For trauma-related treatment, HBH plans on having staff take trauma-focused trainings in 2022 and having individuals receiving their services screened for exposure to potentially traumatic events.

Other details that Nugent noted in the county’s demographics include the fact that the population in 2021 further declined to 30,291 individuals, a 230-person drop from the year before, and the number of Medicaid enrollees went up 6%, to 5,753 individuals.

There was also a 500-person decline in the number of people employed in Huron County, and 50 homeless people who needed services in 2021, which Nugent said is always difficult to determine since it does not take into consideration folks that are couch surfing or staying temporarily at a residence.

Anthony Ferzo, the chief financial officer for HBH, said the 2022 fiscal year budget is $14.45 million, with $12.14 million going towards services to consumers. The HBH plans on servicing 1,127 customers, a 6% increase from last year, of which 776 will be Medicaid consumers, 219 Health Michigan consumers, 111 general fund consumers, and 21 with their autism benefit.

Nugent also thanked the commissioners for the county’s continued support of keeping mental health a public service as there are bills in the state legislature that would effectively allow the privatization of mental health services.

Comments / 2

