Michigan State

Longtime Michigan GOP Rep. Fred Upton announces his retirement

By Barbara Sprunt
wyso.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime Michigan Rep. Fred Upton, one of the 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, announced Tuesday he will not seek reelection. "Even the best stories has a last chapter. This is it for me," Upton...

www.wyso.org

