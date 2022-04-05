ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Nearly 4.25 mn Ukrainians flee abroad, 7.1 mn IDPs: UN

By Wojtek RADWANSKI, Robin MILLARD
AFP
AFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JvUbH_0ezxXkUs00
The UN refugee agency said 4,244,595 Ukrainians had fled across the country's borders since the war began on February 24 /AFP

Nearly 4.25 million Ukrainians have fled the country during Russia's invasion, while a further 7.1 million are thought be internally displaced within Ukraine, the United Nations said Tuesday.

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said 4,244,595 Ukrainians had fled across the country's borders since the war began on February 24 -- a figure up 29,548 since Monday.

Meanwhile the UN's International Organization for Migration estimated that 7.1 million internally displaced people (IDPs) had fled their homes but were still in Ukraine.

The IOM says that in addition to Ukrainian refugees, more than 206,000 non-Ukrainians living, studying or working in the country have also left.

This means that in total, more than a quarter of the population have been forced to flee.

Before the Russian invasion, Ukraine had a population of 37 million in the regions under government control, excluding Russia-annexed Crimea and the pro-Russian separatist regions in the east.

"The cessation of hostilities in Ukraine is of utmost importance, to allow for humanitarian access to all affected populations," the IOM said.

Women and children account for 90 percent of those who have left Ukraine, with men aged 18 to 60 eligible for military call-up and unable to leave.

Speaking via video-link Tuesday to a conference of European mayors in Geneva organised by the UN, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko decried a "genocide" in his country.

"If someone thinks the war is far away, and this war doesn't touch you, it's a mistake. This war can touch everyone in Europe," he said.

Here is a breakdown of how many Ukrainian refugees have fled to neighbouring countries, according to UNHCR:

- Poland -

Nearly six out of 10 Ukrainian refugees -- 2,469,657 so far -- have crossed into Poland, according to the UN tally. Polish border guards said the number had reached 2.5 million on Tuesday.

Many people who go to Ukraine's immediate western neighbours travel on to other states in Europe's Schengen open-borders zone.

The Polish border guards said that since the war began, 471,000 people have left Poland for Ukraine.

Before the crisis, Poland was already home to around 1.5 million Ukrainians, chiefly migrant workers.

- Romania -

A total of 648,410 Ukrainians have entered the EU member state, including a large number who crossed over from Moldova, wedged between Romania and Ukraine.

The vast majority are thought to have gone on to other countries.

- Moldova -

The Moldovan border is the closest to the major port city of Odessa, which was hit by air strikes Sunday. Some 396,448 Ukrainians have crossed into the non-EU state, one of the poorest in Europe.

Most of those who have entered the former Soviet republic of 2.6 million people have moved on.

- Hungary -

A total of 394,728 Ukrainians have entered Hungary.

- Russia -

Some 350,632 refugees had sought shelter in Russia as of March 29.

In addition, 113,000 people crossed into Russia from the separatist-held pro-Russian regions of Donetsk and Lugansk in eastern Ukraine between February 21 and 23.

- Slovakia -

A total of 301,405 people have crossed Ukraine's shortest border into Slovakia, according to latest figures up to Monday.

- Belarus -

Another 16,274 refugees had made it north to Russia's close ally Belarus.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russia's feared Wagner mercenaries are spotted in Ukraine for the first time after British officials warned more than a thousand had been deployed

The Wagner Group of Kremlin-backed mercenaries has been pictured in Ukraine for the first time amid fears as many as 1,000 fighters have been deployed to the war. The shadowy military company which has been linked to a string of killings, rapes and war crimes around the world is known as Putin's private army which carries out his dirty work at an arm's length from the state.
MILITARY
Fox News

Ukrainian teen in viral TikTok fleeing Kyiv says Russians convinced 'the war isn't real': 'I was there'

At age 17, Yelizaveta "Lizzy" Lysova is on her own in Switzerland after fleeing war surrounding her family’s home in Kyiv, Ukraine. When Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Lysova, like many Gen Zers, took to TikTok. But she didn’t expect to garner more than 16 million views on a video of herself dancing around in a bathrobe in her kitchen trying to make light of the fact that "Russia attacked us," forcing her to leave in a few hours.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees International#European Union#The United Nations#Unhcr#Iom#Non Ukrainians#Pro Russian
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
Radar Online.com

Hundreds Of Vladimir Putin's Russian Soldiers 'Refuse To Fight,' Storm Off Combat Zone With 70 Units Of Equipment

Hundreds of soldiers in Vladimir Putin's Russian army have reportedly stormed off their combat zones with their equipment after refusing to obey an order. According to the Daily Star, Russian soldiers walked away with 70 units of equipment in the north-eastern city of Sumy. Pravda.com reports the number of soldiers that declined the order and left is 300.
MILITARY
Florida Star

VIDEO: Russian Soldiers Hand Out Seized Ukrainian Arms To Luhansk And Donetsk Fighters

Russian soldiers were seen on video handing out what was said to be captured Ukrainian weapons to fighters in the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics in eastern Ukraine. “Captured equipment and weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian nationalist battalions and territorial defense battalions, which were abandoned,...
MILITARY
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

Ukraine Forces Retake Areas North Of Kyiv As Russians Look Eastward

Ukrainian forces were advancing on Saturday into areas north of Kyiv littered with debris and destroyed Russian tanks as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused departing Russian soldiers of leaving behind mines. Ukrainian presidential adviser Okeksiy Arestovych said Ukrainian troops had retaken more than 30 towns and villages in the region...
MILITARY
AFP

AFP

55K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy