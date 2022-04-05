Two suspects involved in Foreman Drive shooting, investigation ongoing

Related
Police release photos of car, suspects involved in New Iberia shooting of mom, 7-month-old
The New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) has issued arrest warrants for two suspects involved in a shooting that injured four people, including a six-month-old baby. Police are asking the public for help locating the suspects.
Drive-by shooting lands Monroe men behind bars; authorities searching for two more suspects
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, March 24, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to the 2000 block of Peach Street regarding a drive by shooting. During the officers’ investigation, they discovered that approximately 17 rounds of 9mm and 40 caliber ammunition were fired from a firearm and into the direction of a apartment […]
Opelousas Police investigate overnight drive-by shooting
Police are investigating a overnight drive-by shooting on W. Park Avenue in Opelousas that injured one.
Wild Fight Breaks Out at Louisiana Walmart
A violent spectacle at a Gonzales Walmart this week. On Monday (3/7/22) in the Walmart in Gonzales Louisiana, a huge fight broke out in the checkout line. No word yet on what started the brawl, but several people including Walmart employees got involved. According to Ascension Parish Police, after the...
16-year-old indicted, faces adult murder charge for December 2021 shooting
A St. Landry Parish 16-year-old will be tried as an adult after being indicted by a grand jury for a shooting death on New Year's Eve in 2021, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.
NOPD: 12-year-old stabbed, woman and children struck by car during New Orleans East burglary
A man is wanted after police say he broke into a family's home, stabbed a child, and struck multiple people with a stolen car in New Orleans East.
Truck driver killed in St. Charles Parish after his trailer load broke free
Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash in St. Charles Parish that killed 52-year-old Jason Gilbert of Gray Louisiana. According to state police, Gilbert was driving his tractor-trailer on Bayou Gauche Road at about 8:30 a.m.
Lafayette woman missing after reportedly driving customer to Texas
The family of 33-year-old Ella Goodie said they last saw her Wednesday, March 9. They said she's a contract driver, and she was picking up a passenger that she was supposed to drop off in Houston.
Missing Man Found Dead, Wife Hospitalized After Their RV Is Discovered in Remote Area of Nevada
Nine days after Ronnie and Beverly Baker were last seen in their RV while driving through Nevada, the missing Indiana woman was found alive on Tuesday. Although family members say Beverly is "doing okay," her husband has died. Ronnie, 72, and Beverly, 69, were located in a "remote mountain area...
Miami Herald
Man leads police to the hidden bodies of his girlfriend, her son, Louisiana cops say
A Louisiana man was arrested on March 14 after leading police to the bodies of his girlfriend and her son. Brynnen Murphy, 20, from Baton Rouge, was charged with two counts of first degree murder, Baton Rouge Police Detectives said in a news release. His girlfriend, Kaylen Johnson, 24, and...
What’s Up with the Burned Car in Front of the Moss Street Post Office?
On Monday, this writer went to the main post office on Moss Street to check his mail and to drop a bill in the mail. When he turned into the parking lot, he noticed something odd in the parking lot. Or, at least at first glance, it appeared to be...
3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide
Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
Police: Louisiana mom instructed son to ‘run over’ ex-lover
A Lafayette woman was charged with second-degree attempted murder after allegedly instructing her son to "run over" her ex-lover, which he did, according to police.
Monroe Police investigates weekend shootings
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Monroe Police Department is currently investigating two different shootings that happened over the weekend involving three people dead and four people wounded over the weekend. The first shooting happened on Saturday, April 2, 2022, around 2:00 a.m., in the parking lot area of Club Sippers located at 100 Sterlington Road. […]
Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch Involved In Fatal Car Crash, One Man Dead
Tammy Sytch was reportedly involved in a major car crash. TMZ reports Tammy Sytch (known as Sunny) allegedly caused a car crash in which a 75-year-old man died. The police suspect she was under the influence of booze at the time of the wreck. A blood sample was taken, though the results of that test are still pending.
UPDATE: North Charmingdale Drive shooting ruled an accident, no longer a criminal case
UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies discovered that the victim of the shooting accidentally shot himself. As of now, this incident is not a criminal case. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place at approximately 10:30 a.m., on Monday, April 4, 2022. One […]
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responds to possible shooting on North Charmingdale Drive
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — KTVE/KARD has heard reports about a possible shooting on North Charmingdale Drive. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene. We’ll keep you updated as we get more information.
18 Wheeler hits vehicle on Highway 165 near Skatetown
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A car crash has taken place on Highway 165 near the Skatetown skating rink. Traffic is expected to be backed up until the area is cleared. We will keep you updated if we receive more information.
Monroe Police asks for public’s help identifying multiple people for theft questioning
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying multiple people who may have information about a theft. Authorities reported that the group of individuals seen in the photos posted below are wanted for questioning in a Polaris ATV theft from the 700 block of […]
Victim identified in shooting on Willow St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department said they are investigating a deadly shooting on Wednesday, April 6. Authorities said they were called out to the scene on Willow Street, which is located off North 23rd Street between Jefferson Avenue and Fuqua Street, shortly before 2:45 p.m.
