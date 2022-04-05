ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Two suspects involved in Foreman Drive shooting, investigation ongoing

KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 710 KEEL

Wild Fight Breaks Out at Louisiana Walmart

A violent spectacle at a Gonzales Walmart this week. On Monday (3/7/22) in the Walmart in Gonzales Louisiana, a huge fight broke out in the checkout line. No word yet on what started the brawl, but several people including Walmart employees got involved. According to Ascension Parish Police, after the...
GONZALES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Elementary School#Lpd#Ac
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police investigates weekend shootings

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Monroe Police Department is currently investigating two different shootings that happened over the weekend involving three people dead and four people wounded over the weekend.   The first shooting happened on Saturday, April 2, 2022, around 2:00 a.m., in the parking lot area of Club Sippers located at 100 Sterlington Road. […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: North Charmingdale Drive shooting ruled an accident, no longer a criminal case

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies discovered that the victim of the shooting accidentally shot himself. As of now, this incident is not a criminal case. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place at approximately 10:30 a.m., on Monday, April 4, 2022. One […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFB

Victim identified in shooting on Willow St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department said they are investigating a deadly shooting on Wednesday, April 6. Authorities said they were called out to the scene on Willow Street, which is located off North 23rd Street between Jefferson Avenue and Fuqua Street, shortly before 2:45 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy