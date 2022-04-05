Rays set rotation, add Josh Fleming to bullpen

Josh Fleming doesn't nab a spot in the starting rotation, but he will serve as a multi-inning reliever for the Rays. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

NORTH PORT — The Rays set their season-opening pitching rotation and gave versatile lefty Josh Fleming a spot in their bullpen.

Opening day starter Shane McClanahan will be followed by Drew Rasmussen and Corey Kluber in the series against the Orioles that starts Friday at Tropicana Field. Luis Patino will open the ensuing four-game series against the A’s followed by Ryan Yarbrough, then going back to McClanahan and Rasmussen.

Manager Kevin Cash said there was no over-riding strategy in setting the order, but acknowledged that Rasmussen and Patino are likely to cover the fewest innings so there was a benefit to bullpen usage in having them separated. And also in having McClanahan and Yarbrough back to back once the order flips as they are built up the most, though it also puts the only two lefties together.

Fleming was competing for a starting spot, but instead will serve as a multi-inning reliever, even potentially assigned to work on the day Rasmussen or Patino pitch. The Rays plan to carry 15 pitchers — rosters are expanded from 26 to 28 through May 1 — and don’t expect any starter to get past 75-80 pitches at least the first time through the rotation.

“We’ll just see how it kind of unfolds,” Cash said. “We know we’re going to have to have all hands on deck early on.”

With Fleming’s status set, the Rays appear to have four candidates for the final two bullpen spots: Jason Adam, Chris Mazza (who has to be added to the 40-man roster), Colin Poche and Ryan Thompson. There also is a chance they could bring in a pitcher from another team.

This story will be updated.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.