'Leave Me Alone': Why Hailey Bieber is Getting (Rightfully) Annoyed About Pregnancy Rumors

Click here to read the full article.

Hailey Bieber is slapping down pregnancy rumors after fans postulated her Grammys gown covered a baby bump.

“I’m not pregnant leave me alone,” Hailey, who is married to Justin Bieber , wrote in the comments section of a Radar Instagram post about a story detailing the social media guessing game.

The couple hit the Grammy Awards on April 3rd where Justin was nominated eight times, and on the red carpet Hailey glowed in a white strapless Saint Laurent dress, that according to some, held secrets like a non-existent baby.

It’s understandable why Hailey isn’t letting baby gossip fly — no matter how often she’s made her timeline generously clear to the public, she can’t escape the hype.

“I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try,” she told WSJ Magazine in February. “But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think.”

Hailey, who has been married to the Peaches singer since 2018, elaborated, “There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?” Although the 25-year-old once imagined that she’d have kids “super, super young,” she’s decided that she needs more time before starting a family.

And in 2019, while on a Miami vacation with Justin, photographers snapped a photo of Hailey touching her stomach, sparking chatter about a possible pregnancy. “The internet is funny!!” Hailey responded in an Instagram Story. “No, I’m not pregnant I just really love food.”

The couple does want kids, as Hailey told Vogue Arabia in 2018, though not “any time soon.”

Hailey is consistently transparent about this really private topic (even though it’s literally nobody’s business but her own), so let’s trust that we’ll hear it straight from the source — if or when — she is pregnant.

These celebs were quick to shut down pregnancy speculation .