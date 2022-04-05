ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planning an outdoor project? Call 811 before you dig

By Aubree Carr
 1 day ago

WALTHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – As warmer weather brings more outdoor projects, National Grid reminds customers to call 811 before digging. As a special reminder, April is National 811 Safe Digging Month.

National Grid is a company that serves more than 20 million people through its networks in New York and Massachusetts. National Grid is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company.

Across the nation, every nine minutes, an underground utility line is damaged, resulting in injury, repair costs, fines, and outages. Massachusetts state law requires anyone who plans to dig for any reason to call 811 a few days in advance. This is to prevent injuries and damage to underground utilities. Fines for not calling can be as high as $10,000.

As simple as planting a tree, or installing a pool or deck can be dangerous. With every digging project, call 811 to be safe. A quick phone call to 811 a few days in advance of a digging project connects the caller to a local call center. This notifies the utility companies of their intent to dig. Professionals will use spray paint and flags to mark underground lines.

The service is free of charge.

