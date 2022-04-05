ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Man accused of stealing car with child in back seat granted bond

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
fox5atlanta.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA - The man accused of stealing a running car with a child sitting in the back seat appeared in court on Tuesday morning. A Fulton County judge granted Darius White a $20,000 bond. He is charged with...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 6

Ms......
1d ago

So, I assume either they don't have these people criminal background or certain crimes automatically get a bond. it's sad, this man just traumized this woman and her son. but, o you can leave jail. The system isn't right.

Reply
5
Related
11Alive

Trip to Goodwill leads to kidnapping, police chase after man allegedly takes off in car with child inside

ATLANTA — A Goodwill trip lead to a kidnapping and police chase Monday morning and now a man is facing charges, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said a woman told them she parked her car at the Goodwill located at 888 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard in southwest Atlanta around 8:45 a.m. When she got out the car, a man jumped in and drove off with her 9-year-old son still in the backseat. She told police she left the car running.
ATLANTA, GA
WFMJ.com

Warren man accused of stealing 3 off-road bikes from neighbor

A Warren man is in jail, accused of stealing three off-road motorcycles from a neighbor. Cruz Torres, 39, was arrested Sunday on a warrant issued by the city prosecutor’s office. According to a police report, a Lane Drive woman heard someone inside the shed outside her home after midnight...
WARREN, OH
KPVI Newschannel 6

Man arrested for stealing car in Dolton, police say

CHICAGO — A Chicago man was arrested March 17 for stealing a motor vehicle in Dolton, Illinois. Illinois State Police also charged Elijah Howard with aggravated use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, obstructing identification and resisting or obstructing a police officer. An ISP trooper saw a vehicle...
CHICAGO, IL
Henry County Daily Herald

Armed suspect accused of stealing from Henry County Walmart

McDONOUGH — A man armed with an air rifle, slingshot and axe is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars of items from the Walmart on Hudson Bridge Road. The alleged theft took place at 10 a.m. on March 28. The man, according to Henry County police, ignored a store associate when they attempted to stop him. He fled the parking lot on foot with the merchandise.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Fulton County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Fulton County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Atlanta Police#Georgia State Patrol
WKRG News 5

Bond revoked for Mobile man accused of killing girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of murdering his girlfriend while out on bond for another murder charge will stay behind bars. Monday a judge formally revoked bond for Dayvon Bray. He’s accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend 18-year-old Jireh Portis in January. During his preliminary hearing, we learned new details about the […]
MOBILE, AL
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Georgia nurses sentenced to prison for ignoring dying patient

ATLANTA — Two metro Atlanta nurses are headed to prison and another is on probation for failing to save a dying man seen begging for help on a hidden camera video nearly eight years ago. During a virtual hearing Tuesday afternoon, Loyce Agyeman pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, neglect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News-Democrat

Woman’s body found 20 years after husband killed her and hid body, Georgia jury finds

Thirty years after the disappearance of his wife, a Georgia man was found guilty of murdering her and concealing her death, authorities say. Kevin James Lee was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole – “the only allowable sentence under the law that applied at the time the crime was committed,” according to the District Attorney’s Office of the Coweta Judicial Circuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Double murder suspect shot dead on way to court in case of ‘street justice’

A New Orleans man charged with a 2021 double homicide has been shot dead on his way to a court appearance in what his lawyer has labelled “street justice”.Hollis Carter, 21, was pronounced dead and his mother was left in a critical condition after a person in a black Ford F-150 fired eight bullets into their sedan.Mr Carter’s attorney John Fuller said the shooting on Chef Menteur Highway on Wednesday was linked to the double homicide of his step-siblings Breyiana Brown, 25, and Caleb Johnson, 18, NOLA.com reported.“Street justice has resulted in an assurance that there would never be any closure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Woman dies after she’s pinned under car during fight in hospital garage, GA cops say

A woman has died after she was shoved into the path of a car during a fight inside a hospital garage in Atlanta earlier this month, police said. The woman, who wasn’t named, suffered serious injuries when authorities said she was run over and pinned under a vehicle on March 1, McClatchy News reported. She was arguing with another woman on the sixth-floor parking deck at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital when she was pushed into the traffic lane.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man jailed for killing ex-girlfriend’s two-year-old son

A child killer who murdered his ex-girlfriend’s two-year-old son has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years after the couple’s horrific abuse was captured on secret recordings.“Defenceless” Kyrell Matthews was left with 41 rib fractures and internal injuries by the time of his death in October 2019 after weeks of cruelty at the hands of Kemar Brown and mother Phylesia Shirley, the Old Bailey heard.Brown, 28, was convicted of murder after a trial earlier this month, while Shirley, 24, was acquitted of murder but found guilty of the alternative charge of manslaughter.They appeared alongside each other...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy