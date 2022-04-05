ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie View, TX

Texas Juvenile Crime Prevention Center Speaker Series features sex trafficking victim turned criminal justice reform advocate, Cyntoia Brown-Long

pvamu.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (April 5, 2022) – On April 6, 2022, the Texas Juvenile Crime Prevention Center (TJCPC) at Prairie View A&M University, supported in part by the university’s President’s Office, will continue its Spring Speaker Series with a virtual event featuring Cyntoia Brown-Long, an author, speaker, and advocate for criminal...

www.pvamu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ex-sheriff bribery gets 10 years; already has life for rapes

A former Louisiana sheriff was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for a federal bribery conviction, to be served at the same as his four life sentences for earlier convictions for raping boys.U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo also ordered Rodney J. “Jack" Strain to pay a $10,000 fine, federal prosecutors said in a news release Wednesday. Strain pleaded guilty to one of 16 federal charges against him on Dec. 1, 2021, and prosecutors dropped the others. The plea came weeks after a St. Tammany Parish jury convicted Strain on eight charges including four counts of aggravated rape...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Black Female Deputy Warden Sues Michigan Dept. Of Corrections Alleging Racial Discrimination

A veteran prison warden is suing the Michigan Department of Corrections (DOC) after repeatedly being denied a promotion due to her race and gender. Kim Cargor, who joined the department in 1985, has served as deputy warden and acting warden at the Charles E. Egeler Reception and Guidance Center since 2011, according to the Detroit Free Press. She filed a complaint in Washtenaw County Circuit Court claiming she’s a victim of cronyism and discrimination.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
State
Tennessee State
City
Prairie View, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy