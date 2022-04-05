Texas Juvenile Crime Prevention Center Speaker Series features sex trafficking victim turned criminal justice reform advocate, Cyntoia Brown-Long
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (April 5, 2022) – On April 6, 2022, the Texas Juvenile Crime Prevention Center (TJCPC) at Prairie View A&M University, supported in part by the university’s President’s Office, will continue its Spring Speaker Series with a virtual event featuring Cyntoia Brown-Long, an author, speaker, and advocate for criminal...www.pvamu.edu
