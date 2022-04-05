ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Rep. Fred Upton not seeking reelection

By 16 News Now
WNDU
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Longtime Michigan Rep. Fred Upton (R-St. Joseph), who voted to impeach President Trump back in January 2021, announced Tuesday that he will not seek reelection in 2022. Upton, who has spent the past 35 years in office, is one of the longest-serving Republicans in the...

www.wndu.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Idaho8.com

Republican donors line up behind Liz Cheney as she takes on Trump

Bobbie and Bill Kilberg were expecting a few dozen people for their fundraiser Monday for GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, an intimate cocktail party they were planning at their home in McLean, Virginia. But in the weeks since the Republican National Committee voted to censure Cheney for her involvement in the...
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz among eight Republicans to vote against suspending trade relations with Russia

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a measure to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, a move that strips the countries of key trade designations and gives President Joe Biden’s administration authority to increase tariffs against them.The vote on 17 March follows Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to a joint session of Congress and urgent appeals calling on world leaders to halt business with Russia amid its ongoing assault against Ukraine.The Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act passed by a vote of 424-8.The eight votes against the measure came from Republican members Andy Biggs,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Fred Upton
Person
Bill Huizenga
Daily Mail

Michigan election official is charged with voter fraud and misconduct after she 'purposely broke a seal on a ballot container' that prevented a recount in her re-election campaign

A former township clerk and current county elections supervisor in Michigan has been charged with ballot tampering in the state's August 2020 primary. Kathy Funk is also charged with misconduct in office, the Michigan attorney general's office announced late Friday. State prosecutors say Funk was Flint Township's clerk when she...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Wndu#Democrats#Michigander
News Channel 25

'Lie back and enjoy it': Michigan candidate's rape comments slammed by GOP

A Republican nominee for the Michigan House of Representatives faces backlash for comments he made about sexual assault and his daughters while discussing a possible decertification of the election. Robert "RJ" Regan, a Republican who just won a special election to fill the Michigan House seat in District 74, made...
MICHIGAN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Mitt Romney Issues Stark Warning in Liz Cheney Fundraiser Speech

At a private fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Monday night, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) warned of the challenges the country faces in preserving the country’s status as a reigning democracy. “We are really the only significant experiment in democracy, and preserving liberal democracy is an extraordinary challenge,” Romney said at the Monday event for Cheney, who became a party pariah when she rebuked former President Donald Trump’s attempts to subvert democracy. It has led to a significant primary challenge backed by Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Romney said the U.S. also faces challenges from authoritarians such as Vladimir Putin, but the strength of U.S. institutions has repelled such forces. As have certain leaders, he said. “People of character and courage have stood up for right at times when others want to look away,” he said, according to CBS News. “Such a person is Liz Cheney.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden’s budget has Manchin written all over it

There’s a lot going on in Washington this week: The White House will release its new budget today. CHUCK SCHUMER and MITT ROMNEY have been negotiating a potential Covid funding deal, and we’re told it could soon materialize. The Jan. 6 committee is set to begin contempt proceedings against DAN SCAVINO and PETER NAVARRO. And the fallout from the GINNI THOMAS texts will be a hot topic for reporters chasing elected officials on Capitol Hill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Scores of House GOP lawmakers tried to call up a bill keeping the pandemic-related border health rules in place. Democrats blocked it.

The move came during rule debate over whether to hold two former Trump officials in contempt of Congress. What happened: Dozens of House Republican lawmakers flocked to the floor today seeking to call up legislation barring the relaxation of Covid-related public health restrictions at the border. Democrats blocked the move,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy