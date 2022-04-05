Warren Gerds/Review: ‘A Rock Sails By’ is a gem

BAILEYS HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – News the other day said scientists discovered a star 13 billion light years distant from Earth. Implications of that are a challenge for meer mortals to wrap their head around. Astroscience and mortality and faith and much more are in a new play...
What quiet, splintering performances. Starting as a light-hearted portrait of a charming family, this 1978 play devolves into a deeply felt character study of three individuals pulling unhappily in different directions. Written by German playwright Franz Xaver Kroetz and translated by Estella Schmid and Anthony Vivis, this production of Tom Fool is a gentle exploration of the way money wriggles its way into the existing rifts of everyday life, adding pressure until they crack.
The Irish writer and artist Sara Baume is still best known for her 2015 debut, Spill Simmer Falter Wither; Seven Steeples, her third novel, is a glacially beautiful book. I am almost certain it’s a ghost story, but it’s a novel that gives up its secrets warily. Bell and Sigh are a couple who leave the city with their dogs to rent a cottage by the sea and withdraw steadily from their lives, seeking to live in an atmosphere of continuous temporariness. I couldn’t help but think of the ring of bells and the sound of sighs as stock motifs of ghost stories the world over.
Bobby Rydell, popularly known for being the "teen idol" of the '60s and for starring in the 1963 movie "Bye Bye Birdie," has passed away at the age of 79. According to Variety, the singer died a few days before his 80th birthday. His cause of death was pneumonia. Radio...
Mel Brooks struck gold when he brought Blazing Saddles into the world, but where would any great film be without its great lead man? Cleavon Little brought Sheriff Bart to life as no other could, and Bart’s cunning wits were a sight to behold, much to the chagrin of his enemies. Did Little’s life after the standout Western prove as Blazing as his character’s? Sadly, not quite.
It's been said that Prince is like a mythical creature. There's not much actual evidence to go on about his growing up in Minneapolis' Northside, until now. The story goes that the Production Manager for WCCO in Minneapolis, Matt Liddy, was looking through archive footage from 1970 when teachers in the area went on strike. He wanted the footage to use for the story of teachers going on strike in the same district just a few weeks prior, in modern times.
Laura Samani’s debut feature is a movie folktale: hard, weathered and knotted, like a piece of driftwood. In north-east Italy at the beginning of the 20th century, a young woman called Agata (Celeste Cescutti) is in shock after the stillborn death of her first child. Her priest tells her that the child is now doomed to wander Limbo in eternity because the baby died before being baptised.
Movies had been part of the American culture for decades before the first song was sung on screen. As a matter of fact, for years, there was no music at all except for the pianos played in theaters during silent movies. The earliest songs in American film were in “The Jazz Singer” released in 1927. […]
From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
The Cellar is an atmospheric mix of classic horror and fresh ideas that results in an excellent horror movie. (The film has already been acquired by Shudder and RLJE Films.) The Woods family have moved to a large house in Ireland. Almost immediately something does not seem right. Ellie’s (Abby Fitz) dislike of the manor seems to go beyond teenage angst while strange symbols adorn the walls. When Ellie disappears, her mother Keira (Elisha Cuthbert) learns there is much more to the house than she was told.
This drama declares its central theme in its striking design: a multilevel family home, cut open so we can observe what is said and done in every room as well as the front-of-stage dining table. The Myers are the well-to-do New York brood who collect around it to celebrate their...
This Much I Know to Be True begins in an unlikely place, with Nick Cave revealing that he has spent the pandemic working on creating ceramics. The set he’s most proud to show off is a collection of 18 figures that present the birth, life, and death of the devil. In showcasing the steps of this Stations of the Cross-esque creation, Cave shows particular interest in Devil Kills First Child, and The Devil Forgiven—which shows a child coming close to the beast and offering an act of kindness. After Andrew Dominik’s last look at Nick Cave’s work with One More Time with Feeling, which was filmed in the wake of the death of Cave’s 15-year-old son Arthur, Dominik knows that this pain doesn’t have to be central to this latest collaboration, yet from the beginning, he makes it clear that this loss still looms large over Cave and his work.
There’s something deeply fascinating about dinosaurs. These giant extinct reptiles have a way of captivating our imaginations, and sometimes, striking fear into our hearts. Dinosaurs have been appearing in films for over a century, and there’s no sign of that ever stopping. While the Jurassic Park franchise is undoubtedly what most people think of when imagining dinosaur movies, there are a ton of other dino-filled films to appreciate. Here’s our list of 11 must-watch dinosaur movies that aren’t part of the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise.
They took millions, even billions of years to form, but gemstones can capture our awe in a flash. Correspondent Faith Salie visits the recently-reopened Mignone Halls of Gems and Minerals at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, where visitors can eye these beautiful superstars of geologic history.
It's hard to recall a more unlikely literary smash than Jennifer Egan's slim 2010 opus A Visit From the Goon Squad, a dense, dazzling hybrid of fun-size character studies and PowerPointed metafiction that became a nightstand fixture and went on to win a Pulitzer Prize. And singularities, pretty much by definition, don't tend to get sequels, at least outside the realm of paperback Hobbits and boy wizards.
Click here to read the full article. Gaspar Noé is synonymous with visually stunning psychedelic filmmaking, as the Argentine director has continued to crank up the maximalism in the decade since his 2009 film “Enter the Void” was released. But his latest work, “Lux Æterna,” may be his most excessive project yet. Exclusively on IndieWire, watch the official trailer below.
The film, which premiered in the midnight section of the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, emerged from a botched assignment to direct a 15-minute commercial for Yves Saint Laurent. When Noé was unable to constrain his creativity to meet the needs of...
