The climate crisis is one of the biggest issues of our time. Adults hear terms like “carbon emissions”, “greenhouse gas” and “renewable energy” every day but may not consider what children, who perhaps don’t have a fully-formed idea of what those concepts are, actually understand about them.Organisations like Extinction Rebellion and individual activists such as Greta Thunberg may have become household names by fighting to raise awareness of the issues and promote change but it’s still important to arm our children with the information they need to help the planet without frightening them.Megan Kennedy-Woodard, coaching psychologist and co-director of...

