ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

People in the Amazon are raising stingless bees that make medicinal honey

By Joshua Hawkins
BGR.com
BGR.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32uX0D_0ezxUgVF00

Stingless bees are renowned for their delicious and medicinal honey. Many people, like those in the Peruvian Amazon, rely heavily on the honey from stingless bees to treat infections and heal wounds. In the past, though, harvesting that honey has led to the destruction of the hives. Now, though, the people of the Peruvian Amazon are learning how to raise their own stingless bees.

Scientists are teaching the people of the Peruvian Amazon how to raise stingless bees

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18T0vn_0ezxUgVF00
A person tends to several stingless bee beehives. Image source: 88studio / Adobe

The Peruvian Amazon is home to 175 different species of stingless bees. Despite that large number, learning how to harvest medicinal honey from these bees without destroying their hives is important to ensuring the bees continue to live sustainable lives.

As such, scientists like Cesar Delgado, with the Instituto de Investigaciones de la Amazonía Peruana, have begun to teach people in the area how to raise their own stingless bees. Delgado is also teaching them how to harvest the honey without destroying the hive. Others involved in the project include Rosa Vásquez Espinoza, a biochemist, and National Geographic Explorer.

Researchers like Espinoza hope to learn more about the stingless bees and the medicinal honey they produce. She also wants to better understand what the bees pollinate, and just more about them in general. Overall, she sees the project has been a huge help in the Peruvian Amazon, as the area was hit particularly hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

By learning how to raise the stingless bees, the people are not only gaining access to medicinal honey. But, they are also unlocking new pollination benefits for the region, as well as generating income that wouldn’t be possible otherwise.

Unlocking the mysteries of medicinal honey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JRUtj_0ezxUgVF00
Stingless bees like those shown above are being raised to produce medicinal honey. Image source: 88studio / Adobe

Honey has long been a major part of the medicinal world, as National Geographic notes. What makes honey from stingless bees so beneficial, though, is its antimicrobial, wound-healing, and anti-inflammatory properties. The honey that stingless bees make can ward off both fungal and microbial growth. This is useful in helping keep substances from spoiling in the heat of the tropics.

Combine the medicinal benefits of honey with the various plant life in the area, and the Peruvian Amazon is a bustling world for chemical mixtures. But there’s still a long way for researchers to go before they truly understand what makes medicinal honey so beneficial to humans.

But raising stingless bees is not without its own risks. While they do not have access to stingers like other bees do, some species can inflict painful bites. There are even some bees that eat meat. As such, raising them has always been a difficult obstacle for the people of the Peruvian Amazon to tackle. This is why many of them have always gathered honey from wild hives.

With help from researchers, though, it looks like the people of the Peruvian Amazon are stepping forward and getting a solid grasp on how to raise these bees. Thus giving them even better access to the medicinal honey so many rely on in the area.

Comments / 3

Related
Phys.org

The hidden world of octopus cities and culture shows why it's wrong to farm them

A recently proposed aquaculture octopus farm in the Canary Islands would raise 3,000 tons of octopus a year, which means almost 275,000 individual octopuses will be killed annually. My research examines animal minds and ethics, and to me, the phrase "octopus culture" brings to mind Octopolis and Octlantis, two communities...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

In Reaction To Climatic Change, Spotted Hyenas Shift Their Feeding Habits

Climate change has caused a decline in the presence of migratory prey in spotted hyenas' territory. This is the main finding of an article published lately in the scientific journal Ecosphere. Researchers from Germany's Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW) and France's Centre for Functional and Evolutionary Ecology...
ANIMALS
Columbia Daily Tribune

Meet the mighty cockroach, nature's survivor

Humans spend about $23 million a year on insect control chemicals, and a good portion of that is used to try to eradicate cockroaches. Nobody likes them. It is hard to blame people for despising them so much: they are not cute, have a tendency to spread germs, and just give people the creeps.
COLUMBIA, MO
BGR.com

Startling sinkholes hundreds of feet wide have formed in the Arctic seafloor

A new study from researchers at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) has given us insight into several rapid changes in the Arctic seafloor. The new study outlines several new sinkholes in the Arctic seafloor’s ancient permafrost. Scientists say the largest of the sinkholes has formed over the past decade, a stark reminder of how much climate change affects our planet.
EARTH SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Bees#Peruvian Amazon
The Kitchn

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher — What Happened Next Was Amazing

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BGR.com

Roku users get a new streaming channel for free starting today

Spanish-language content is a huge driver of global streaming activity at the moment. People spend tens of millions of hours each week, for example, bingeing Spanish TV shows on Netflix, according to the streamer’s latest global Top 10 list. Meanwhile, a new Spanish streaming service has also just launched this week. And it’s available to enjoy in the US by anyone who owns a Roku TV.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pets
Andrei Tapalaga

An Asteroid Just Hit Iceland

The asteroid had been detected hours before crashing into the EarthPixabay/MasterTux. Whilst the world’s undivided attention has been given to the current war taking place in Eastern Europe, our planet was hit by an asteroid. Astronomers from the European Space Agency's planetary defense had spotted an asteroid just a couple of hours before it struck our planet, some 140 kilometers south of the Norwegian island of Jan Mayen in the Arctic sea.
Fareeha Arshad

Scientists reveal that many humans are growing new blood vessels: The human body might be still evolving after all

When considering evolving species, we expect drastic changes – perhaps something like popping an extra arm or three eyes or something more practical like a bigger brain capacity. But that’s not how things happen: evolution can be a very unpredictable process and takes a long time to come into effect. For instance, recently, researchers discovered the presence of an artery in our forearms that was not present in our ancestors.
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Soda You Should Never Be Drinking Again

The Standard American Diet is incredibly high in sugar—even the foods that aren’t characteristically sweet, like condiments and pre-packaged dinners, are often packed with added sugar. However, having excess sugar in your diet can raise your risk of everything from heart disease to diabetes to mood disorders. One place where we get lots of added sugar that we may not think about is beverages, especially soda. Being mindful of how much soda you drink alone can drastically lower your sugar intake. But are all sodas created equal? We asked health experts their take on what sodas you should be avoiding at all costs, and if there are some that are safer to drink than others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Amazon Has a Hidden Outlet Store Section with Nothing but $10 Deals

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Shoppers can get Easter baskets, popular kitchen tools, trendy eyeshadow palettes, and more for less than $10 this weekend — if they know where to look.
INTERNET
yourerie

Best fertilizer for tomatoes

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re planning to grow tomatoes, you need to choose the right fertilizer for your soil or growing medium. You also need to consider the pH level and nutrient balance in the soil, as well as the formula used in the fertilizer. Once you’ve done this, you can help ensure your plants grow quickly and produce the best harvest possible. A top choice is Jobe’s Organic Heirloom Tomato and Vegetable Plant Food Fertilizer.
AGRICULTURE
The Kitchn

I Love This $2 Condiment So Much, I Started Buying a Few Jars at a Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’d say I have a condiment problem (because I do have oh-so many), but I actually use them all — so it’s more like I have condiment opportunities! And there’s one jar that I’ve been reaching for on repeat lately. It’s sweet yet tart, it goes incredibly well with cheese (of all types and in many forms), and it’s a great complement to cooked proteins and spicy dishes. Say hello to Major Grey’s Chutney.
FOOD & DRINKS
iheart.com

Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Human Leg' Sticking Out Of Mars Surface

While searching through NASA images for oddities, an anomaly hunter spotted a weird object sticking out of the surface of Mars that resembles a human leg. The discovery was made by UFO researcher Scott Waring while examining a photo from the Red Planet, which was captured by the space agency's Curiosity Rover last month.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Signal Coming From Our Galaxy Could Be One of The Rarest Known Objects

A mysterious, repeating radio signal in the Milky Way that baffled astronomers could be an object so rare, only one other has ever been tentatively identified. According to a paper by astrophysicist Jonathan Katz of Washington University at St. Louis, uploaded to preprint server arXiv, and yet to be peer-reviewed, the signal named GLEAM-X J162759.5−523504.3 could be a white dwarf radio pulsar.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

BGR.com

311K+
Followers
8K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy