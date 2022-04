The Pennsylvania SBDC presents its sixth annual Small Business development Day with a State of Pennsylvania SBDC, from 10:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. This livestream event, will feature guest keynote speaker Russ Starke, CEO of Think Company, PASBDC Advisory Board member and graduate of Kutztown University. Programming at the virtual event includes a panel discussion spotlighting current challenges for small businesses in the areas of cyber security, rising agricultural costs, and supply chain logistics, due to international events. The program will unite a network of nearly 1000 SBDC locations across the country. The livestream is free to the public. To view visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ms0RXnCxLY.

