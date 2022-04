It feels like only yesterday that the London Festival of Theatre 2020 was announced… and immediately got cancelled due to the pandemic. Where most London venues have essentially spent the time since they reopened catching up on the work that got scotched by lockdown, the ephemeral, international nature of LIFT – London’s biggest, boldest festival of theatre – means that the 2020 festival simply didn’t happen and will never happen, as the festival has moved on with an all-new 2022 bill. So *sniff* we never got to see Ruth Wilson in a 100-scene, 24-hour-long play. But onwards and upwards – the ’22 edition is a jolly exciting one.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO