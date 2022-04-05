ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Pet of the Day from FurKids Atlanta

fox5atlanta.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNola is a mix breed who needs a...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Tux Edition

Boarding pup highlight: Tux Edition is a 2- or 3-year-old Pit Bull. Some days you just really need to play. Tux has the best facial expressions. He is full of love and full of energy. He loves playing! He is a gentle giant that doesn’t understand how big he is...
PETS
WRAL

Pet of the Day, March 25, 2022

Gidget is playful and curious. He's looking for a family with plenty of time to teach him how to be a great dog. Interested adopters can get more information at spcawake.org.
PETS
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Coco

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Coco is a 7-year-old Pit Bull. She resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, MO. where you can adopt her. She’s been there since July 17th, 2021. Coco enjoys riding in cars and getting out...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Mira

Mira is a beautiful 9 year old tabby with the most soulful eyes. She loves attention with a gentle touch. Mira wants to be your “one and only”- cat that is. Mira is not only a pretty face but is smart too! She has mastered ‘sit’ ‘nose bump’ and the ‘high five’. Mira is a quiet cat who would love a quiet librarian type home to match her personality.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Atlanta, GA
Pets & Animals
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
KARE

Top 10 puppy names for 2022

A pivotal time at the start of being a pet parent is when you name the newest addition to your family. Ahead of National Puppy Day on March 23, the national dog care services company, Camp Bow Wow, released the top ten names of puppies for 2022. The business surveyed...
PETS
TODAY.com

Dog walker shares 4 things she wishes pet owners knew

While she was a college student, Lauren Radke started a part-time job walking dogs so she could make some extra cash while having a flexible schedule. Plus, she missed her dogs. “It was also a really good way to get around the city and just be able to get a...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Furkids Atlanta
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Southampton Animal Shelter on March 11

In this week's Paws & Pals, Southampton Animal Shelter presented four pets looking for their 'furever' homes. Introducing Franklin: This sweet 3-year-old Poodle mix has sadly had a tough life. He was hit by a car and suffered an injury to his right hind leg and had to get surgery. Franklin doesn’t let it slow him down, and he has a bright and peppy personality. He would do best in a quiet home with children 14 and older where he can be the only dog.
PETS
Fox News

5 puppy training tips no one ever tells you

It’s National Puppy Day — and Americans from coast to coast are celebrating all the fur babies who may or may not be chewing on their furniture at this moment. If your lovable new puppy is prone to having accidents on your living room carpet or jumping on house guests — fear not. Pet expert and puppy trainer Andrea Arden, who is based in New York City, shared with Fox News Digital some helpful (and often unthought of) tips to train your pup to be the perfect canine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - March 31, 2022

Elmo is an older pup looking for a chill forever home that enjoys going for walks. His foster home say he is an easy, low maintenance, and sweet dog. He does well on a leash, figured out the doggy door, and comfortably hangs out with his foster fursiblings. He's not very playful so he'd likely prefer a dog friend that keeps to themself and isn't in his face annoying him all day. Elmo loves to cuddle and be near people. (11 years old, Lab mix)
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
KIX 105.7

11 Photos of Your Dogs and 1Cute Cat Photo

Wednesday, March 23, was National Puppy Day, and I asked you to show us a photo of your fur baby, puppy or not on our Facebook page. A big thank you to those who submitted a photo of their cute fur baby. If you haven't thought about getting a pet for yourself or your family there are some benefits to pet ownership you should know about.
SEDALIA, MO
WABE

Live from the Atlanta Science Festival: Conversations in Creativity

What are some common threads between art and science?. A recent discussion at the Atlanta Science Festival called “Conversations in Creativity” pondered that question. The event was presented by Science Gallery and WABE. It took place at Pullman Yards and featured Sabetta Matsumoto, a physics professor at Georgia Tech, and Amy Landesberg, an artist and architect based here in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Timur

Timur (pronounced Tee-Murr) is a well-behaved big guy looking for a best friend to take him out for a run, a car ride, or a game of fetch, then lounge around the house eating snacks. He is good on a leash and loves meeting people. Timur is around 3 years...
PETS
ABC 4

Best smart pet feeder

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Most pets are creatures of habit, which means consistency is key. This extends not only to things like walking schedules and training, but also mealtimes. Of course, for people, life doesn’t always allow for that. Whether you periodically get asked to stay late at work, go to the gym certain days of the week or are involved in any other activity, there are many things that can interfere with getting home to feed your pets at the exact same time every day. Thankfully, technology has given us the answer in smart pet feeders.
PETS
wdhn.com

Best pet vacuum

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Pets bring us so much joy and are companions for us through it all. But pets can also be messy, and most dogs and cats shed fur and dander. Luckily, you can get a pet vacuum to clean up the extra mess with ease. That way you can tidy up quickly and spend more time enjoying their company.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy