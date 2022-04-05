44% of youth report persistent feeling of hopelessness, sadness

A doctor consults with a teenage girl as they sit across from each other. (FatCamera/Getty Images)

In 2021 more than one-third of high school students reported they experienced poor mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic and 44% reported they persistently felt sad or hopeless during the past year, according to a report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

These new CDC analyses aim to show more about the mental health of U.S. high school students during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the disproportionate level of threats some students experienced.

More than half of American youth (55%) reported they experienced emotional abuse by a parent or other adult in the home, including swearing at, insulting or putting down the student. Of those polled, 11% experienced physical abuse by a parent or other adult in the home, including hitting, beating, kicking or physically hurting the student.

More than a quarter (29%) reported a parent or other adult in the home lost a job during the pandemic. The CDC also found that before the pandemic, mental health was getting worse among high school students, as persistent feelings of sadness or helplessness increased 40% between 2009 and 2019 for U.S. high school students, prior CDC data found.

"These data echo a cry for help," CDC Acting Principal Deputy Director Dr. Debra Houry said in a statement. "The COVID-19 pandemic has created traumatic stressors that have the potential to further erode students' mental wellbeing. Our research shows that surrounding youth with the proper support can reverse these trends and help our youth now and in the future."

Greater levels of poor mental health have been reported among lesbian, gay and bisexual youth as well as young women, with those same groups reporting greater levels of emotional abuse by a parent or caregiver and having attempted suicide than their counterparts.

In addition, over a third (36%) of students said they experienced racism before or during the COVID-19 pandemic. The highest levels were reported among Asian students (64%) and Black students and students of multiple races (both 55%).

The survey cannot determine the extent to which events during the pandemic contributed to reported racism, the CDC stated. However, experiences of racism among youth have been linked to poor mental health, academic performance, and lifelong health risk behaviors.

Youth with poor mental health may struggle with school and grades, decision-making, and their health, the CDC stated. Mental health problems in youth are also often associated with other health and behavioral risks such as the increased risk of drug use, experiencing violence, and higher risk sexual behaviors.

Schools are crucial partners in supporting the health and wellbeing of students, the CDC wrote. In addition to education, they provide opportunities for academic, social, mental health, and physical health services that can help protect against negative outcomes. Schools are facing unprecedented disruptions during the pandemic, however, and cannot address these complex challenges alone.

"In the face of adversity, support from schools, families, and communities protects adolescents from potentially devastating consequences," Dr. Jonathan Mermin, director of the National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention, CDC’s lead Center for monitoring and addressing school-based health, said in a statement. "These data tell us what works. So, what will it take for our schools and communities to help youth withstand the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond?"

"School connectedness," the sense of being cared for, supported and belonging at school, had an important effect on students during a time of severe disruption, the CDC found.

Youth who felt connected to adults and peers at school were much less likely than those who did not to report persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness (35% vs. 53%), were seriously contemplating suicide (14% vs. 26%) or attempted suicide (6% vs. 12%). Fewer than half (47%) of youth reported feeling close to people at school during the pandemic.

"School connectedness is a key to addressing youth adversities at all times – especially during times of severe disruptions," Kathleen A. Ethier, director of CDC’s Division of Adolescent and School Health, said in a statement. "Students need our support now more than ever, whether by making sure that their schools are inclusive and safe or by providing opportunities to engage in their communities and be mentored by supportive adults."